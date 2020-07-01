Caney, Monett host AmeriFlex / OCRS this weekend

By John Rittenoure

And no one is probably looking forward to the weekend more than Kinzer Edwards. Edwards won his first AmeriFlex / OCRS feature on May 23 at Monett then backed it up with a second victory on June 6 at his home track, Caney Valley Speedway.

Despite two victories Kinzer sits fifth in points after having to miss a show and another pair of wins would go a long way to closing the points gap with series leader Terry Easum. Zach Chappell, Joe Bob Lee and Casey Wills hold down spots two through four behind Chappell. Only 47 points separate the top four spots.

It is recommended that you have a mask available and practice social distancing as much as possible on Friday at Caney. The Kansas governor is requesting that residents wear masks at outdoor and indoor events.

Weekend Schedule

Friday, July 3, Caney Valley Speedway

Pit gates open at: 5 p.m.

Driver sign-in opens at 6.

Drivers meeting at 7.

Hot laps at 7:30.

Racing starts at 8

Pit passes: $35.

Grandstand admission: $15.

Saturday, July 4, Monett Motor Speedway

Pit gates open at: 4 p.m.

Grandstand at 5:45.

Driver sign-in opens at 5.

Drivers meeting at 6:15.

Hot laps at 6:45.

Racing starts at 7:20.

Pit passes: $40, 5 and under $20.

Grandstand admission: $22, seniors, military $20, 18 and under $12.

