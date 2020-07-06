Reutzel Wins Ohio Sprint Speedweek Feature Sunday at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (July 5, 2020) – The last time Aaron Reutzel stood in victory lane at Fremont Speedway it was after he conquered a heavy rough track in 2019. On Sunday, Reutzel mastered a slick Fremont Speedway to earn his 32nd career win with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 for the third night of the Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek to take the speedweek point lead.

Reutzel’s second career Fremont win didn’t come easy as he had to battle with Lee Jacobs the first half of the race. A caution with 12 laps to go wiped out a big lead for Reutzel but he had little problem when the green flew again and drove to the victory over Paul McMahan, Jacobs, Saturday’s winner Buddy Kofoid and Cale Conley.

“After that red I didn’t feel that good…I felt really good before the red. I don’t know if when we put fuel back in it if it upset the balance or what. I think I needed to move the wing back forward. I didn’t want to because I had a tough time getting it back for some reason. It’s pretty cool to win on a race track like this. The last time we were here it was rough and heavy, kind of more my style. This is as slick as it gets right here. Anything we had in our notebook we couldn’t look at. We basically had to do what the non-wing guys have to do because the wing wasn’t working very well. It was pretty cool to win on a track like this. I can’t say enough about this team, we seem to adapt to anything,” said Reutzel beside his Fischer Body Shop/Folkens Brothers Trucking/Dissolvalloy/Nattress Construction backed machine.

“We had a little mishap in the dash last night and tore it up pretty good. We just barely got it back out for the feature. We can’t thank BITCH Slapped and Tony Beaber enough for everything he does for our race team. He delivered a front pan arm bar early this morning….I think he was up to 2 a.m. fixing another car and building some stuff for us to weld in today,” added Reutzel.

Paul Weaver dominated the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature, leading all 25 laps for a $1,750 payday thanks to Madison Motors. It was Weaver’s second win of the year at Fremont and the 53rd of his career at the track, placing him eighth on the all-time win list.

“It helped to start up front but when you see Jamie Miller coming up through there you can’t relax,” said Weaver beside his B&B Drain Services/Hampshire Engines/ M&L Excavating/Seagate Sandblasting backed #1w.

McMahan jumped into the lead at the drop of the green for the 35-lap All Star A-main with Lee Jacobs, Reutzel and Cale Conley in pursuit. Jacobs drove into the lead on lap 2 while McMahan and Reutzel battled for second. Following a caution with just four laps in, Jacobs got an excellent restart and maintained the lead with Reutzel taking second.

Reutzel began to close on Jacobs and the duo raced side by side for the lead by lap 10 and continued that battle over the next hand full of laps as they prepared to race into heavy lapped traffic. Reutzel finally took the lead on lap 16 and began to pull away but a caution on lap 18. Put Jacobs and McMahan right on the leader’s rear bumper. When the green flew so did Reutzel as McMahan drove into second.

A caution on lap 23 turned into a red as the ambulance was needed in the pits. When racing action resumed Reutzel was able to pull away from McMahan with Jacobs, Conley and Kofoid in pursuit. Conley and Kofoid waged an entertaining battle over the next few laps for fourth as Reutzel, McMahan and Jacobs settled into their respective spots.

Reutzel caught the back of the pack with just four laps to go but his patience paid off as he drove to the victory.

For Weaver, there was only one close call in the 305 A when he and a lapped car tangled with the lapper spinning to a stop for the only caution of the race. At times Weaver’s lead was over four seconds. However, the action behind him was fun to watch as Seth Schneider, Alvin Roepke and Jamie Miller battled.

When the checkers flew Weaver held a commanding advantage as Miller got around Roepke late for second, Schneider and Kyle Capodice rounded out the top five.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway

Fremont Speedway

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Vision Quest Night

All Star Circuit of Champions

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 3-Jac Haudenschild, 13.240; 2. 4-Cap Henry, 13.456; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer, 13.496; 4. 4S-Tyler Street, 13.682; 5. 99-Skylar Gee, 13.750; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.865; 7. 15-Mitch Harble, 13.884; 8. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 13.936; 9. 9W-Lance Webb, 14.341; 10. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.488

Group (B)

1. 13-Paul McMahan, 13.471; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.531; 3. 11-Zeb Wise, 13.667; 4. 81-Lee Jacobs, 13.777; 5. 22B-Ryan Broughton, 14.085; 6. 5-Byron Reed, 14.178; 7. 5h-Jordan Harble, 14.204; 8. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.310; 9. 2L-Landon LaLonde, 14.462; 10. 88N-Frank Neill, 15.082

Group (C)

1. 22C-Cole Duncan, 13.883; 2. 3C-Cale Conley, 13.972; 3. 26-Cory Eliason, 14.003; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 14.232; 5. O9-Craig Mintz, 14.308; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 14.342; 7. 17-Josh Baughman, 14.382; 8. 23-Cole Macedo, 14.388; 9. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.451; 10. 2-Ricky Peterson, 14.758

Group (D)

1-Nate Dussel, 14.208; 2. 15k-Chad Kemenah, 14.259; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 14.496; 4. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.504; 5. 2+-Brian Smith, 14.776; 6. 16-DJ Foos, 14.834; 7. 5x-Justin Peck, 14.891; 8. O7-Gerard McIntyre, 15.122; 9. 6-Frank Rodgers, 15.710

Heat #1 – Group (A) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 4S-Tyler Street [1]; 2. 4-Cap Henry [3]; 3. 28-Tim Shaffer [2]; 4. 3-Jac Haudenschild [4]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker [6]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee [5]; 7. 19R-Jordan Ryan [8]; 8. 15-Mitch Harble [7]; 9. 21N-Frankie Nervo [10]; 10. 9W-Lance Webb [9]

Heat #2 – Group (B) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 81-Lee Jacobs [1]; 2. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [3]; 3. 11-Zeb Wise [2]; 4. 13-Paul McMahan [4]; 5. 5-Byron Reed [6]; 6. 5H-Jordan Harble [7]; 7. 22B-Ryan Broughton [5]; 8. 88N-Frank Neill [10]; 9. 8M-TJ Michael [8]; 10. 2L-Landon LaLonde [9]

Heat #3 – Group (C) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [1]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 3. 3C-Cale Conley [3]; 4. 3J-Trey Jacobs [6]; 5. O9-Craig Mintz [5]; 6. 22C-Cole Duncan [4]; 7. 23-Cole Macedo [8]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson [9]; 9. 17-Josh Baughman [7]; 10. 2-Ricky Peterson [10]

Heat #4 – Group (D) (10 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

1. 5T-Travis Philo [1]; 2. 2+-Brian Smith [5]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel [4]; 4. 15K-Chad Kemenah [3]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 6. 5X-Justin Peck [7]; 7. O7-Gerard McIntyre [8]; 8. 16-DJ Foos [6]; 9. 6-Frank Rodgers [9]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [2]; 3. 1-Nate Dussel [4]; 4. 4-Cap Henry [5]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo [3]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 81-Lee Jacobs [1]; 2. 3C-Cale Conley [3]; 3. 3-Jac Haudenschild [5]; 4. 28-Tim Shaffer [4]; 5. 4S-Tyler Street [2]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 5X-Justin Peck [4]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee [1]; 3. 22C-Cole Duncan [2]; 4. 5H-Jordan Harble [3]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [10]; 6. 19R-Jordan Ryan [5]; 7. 16-DJ Foos [11]; 8. O7-Gerard McIntyre [8]; 9. 23-Cole Macedo [7]; 10. 17-Josh Baughman [14]; 11. 2-Ricky Peterson [19]; 12. 21N-Frankie Nervo [15]; 13. 22B-Ryan Broughton [6]; 14. 2L-Landon LaLonde [18]; 15. 88N-Frank Neill [12]; 16. 6-Frank Rodgers [16]; 17. 8M-TJ Michael [13]; 18. 15-Mitch Harble [9]; 19. 9W-Lance Webb [17]

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3]; 2. 13-Paul McMahan [1]; 3. 81-Lee Jacobs [2]; 4. 11N-Buddy Kofoid [11]; 5. 3C-Cale Conley [4]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel [5]; 7. 28-Tim Shaffer [8]; 8. 5T-Travis Philo [9]; 9. 2+-Brian Smith [13]; 10. W20-Greg Wilson [25]; 11. 26-Cory Eliason [12]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [20]; 13. 3-Jac Haudenschild [6]; 14. 5X-Justin Peck [21]; 15. 5-Byron Reed [18]; 16. 99-Skylar Gee [22]; 17. 11-Zeb Wise [14]; 18. 5H-Jordan Harble [24]; 19. 4-Cap Henry [7]; 20. O9-Craig Mintz [19]; 21. 4S-Tyler Street [10]; 22. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 23. 22C-Cole Duncan [23]; 24. 35-Stuart Brubaker [17]; 25. 15K-Chad Kemenah [15]; 26. 3J-Trey Jacobs [16]

Hard Charger: W20-Greg Wilson +15

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.950; 2.12-Kyle Capodice, 14.159; 3.36-Seth Schneider, 14.185; 4.29-Rich Farmer, 14.261; 5.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.266; 6.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.270; 7.85-Shawn Valenti, 14.272; 8.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.310; 9.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.348; 10.12F-Matt Foos, 14.365; 11.1H-Zeth Sabo, 14.386; 12.19R-Steve Rando, 14.404; 13.99-Alvin Roepke, 14.432; 14.3X-Brandon Riehl, 14.554; 15.Z10-Brandon Moore, 14.576; 16.3V-Chris Verda, 14.589; 17.26-Jamie Miller, 14.617; 18.9-Logan Riehl, 14.724; 19.09-Justin Adams, 14.791; 20.51-Garrett Craine, 14.802; 21.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 14.885; 22.10-Josh Harrison, 14.999; 23.X-Mike Keegan, 15.065; 24.47-Matt Lucius, 15.403;

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[1] ; 2. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4] ; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke[5] ; 4. 85-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 5. 29-Rich Farmer[3] ; 6. 09-Justin Adams[7] ; 7. 10-Josh Harrison[8] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[6]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 2. 1H-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[4] ; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[2] ; 5. 75-Jerry Dahms[3] ; 6. X-Mike Keegan[8] ; 7. 51-Garrett Craine[7] ; 8. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[4] ; 4. Z10-Brandon Moore[5] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[7] ; 7. 9-Logan Riehl[6] ; 8. 47-Matt Lucius[8] ; 20. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2]

B-Main 1 – (0 Laps)

1. X-Mike Keegan[2] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[3] ; 3. 9-Logan Riehl[6] ; 4. 3V-Chris Verda[7] ; 5. 10-Josh Harrison[4] ; 6. 47-Matt Lucius[9] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[8] ; 8. 51-Garrett Craine[5]

A-Main 1 – (0 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 3. 99-Alvin Roepke[8] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[2] ; 5. 12-Kyle Capodice[3] ; 6. Z10-Brandon Moore[10] ; 7. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4] ; 8. 19R-Steve Rando[7] ; 9. 61-Tyler Shullick[12] ; 10. 85-Shawn Valenti[11] ; 11. 29-Rich Farmer[13] ; 12. 12F-Matt Foos[5] ; 13. 1H-Zeth Sabo[9] ; 14. X-Mike Keegan[17] ; 15. 75-Jerry Dahms[14] ; 16. 09-Justin Adams[16] ; 17. 3V-Chris Verda[20] ; 18. 9-Logan Riehl[19] ; 19. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[18] ; 20. X15-Kasey Ziebold[15]

Hard Charger: 99-Alvin Roepke +5