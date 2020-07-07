Skagit Speedway Hosting $1,000-to-Win Sportsman Sprint Showdown This Thursday

Inside Line Promotions

ALGER, Wash. (July 6, 2020) – Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars will be the featured division at Skagit Speedway this Thursday during the next round of Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation.

Funtime Promotions presents the Sportsman Sprint Showdown, which will pay $1,000 to win and $200 to start. Northwest Focus Midgets and Outlaw Tuners are also part of the program that will be aired live via Pay-Per-View at http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

Since racing is currently participant only in the state of Washington, Skagit Speedway has been dedicated to producing weekly races and bringing the action live to fans around the world.

The price for the Pay-Per-View is only $24.95, which is the cost of one adult and one junior ticket at the track. Fans will need to visit the website and create a profile to be able to view the race. Payment and viewing instructions will follow.

Qualifying is at 6:45 p.m. (Pacific) with Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. and racing to follow.

Bill Rude and Jesse Schlotfeldt have split the two previous Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars main events this year.

Evan Margeson is undefeated in two Northwest Focus Midget starts at Skagit Speedway this season.

James Bundy and Andrew Schukar each have an Outlaw Tuners win.

The pit gates open at 3 p.m. with the drivers meeting at 6 p.m. Teams are recommended to bring hand sanitizer and anyone entering the pit area should follow the advised COVID-19 guidelines. If anyone is not feeling well or has a high temperature please stay home.

Thursday during Thursday Night Thunder presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation featuring Cook Road Shell Sportsman Sprint Cars, Northwest Focus Midgets and Outlaw Tuners

Skagit Speedway features a live video stream of its racing competition from hot laps through the checkered flag of the final race of the night. For more information, visit http://www.SkagitSpeedway.TV.

