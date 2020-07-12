Jeremy Campbell Unstoppable With ASCS Sooner Region At 81-Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

PARK CITY, Kan. (July 11, 2020) Ripping through the field from 11th, Jeremy Campbell proved how well he knows 81-Speedway on Saturday night, winning for the first time against the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

Getting the point on Lap 23 from race-long leader, Brandon Anderson, the Wichita, Kan. driver stretched his advantage to 2.272-seconds over the closing laps. Anderson ended up second with Sean McClelland on the final podium step. Kyle Clark and Jeff Stasa made up the top five.

Jake Greider crossed sixth, followed by Fred Mattox. Eric Matthews, Joey Schmidt, and Lance Norick completed the top ten.

The next stop for the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products is Sunday, July 12 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Car Count: 16

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20G-Jake Greider[1]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 3. 11A-Avery Goodman[5]; 4. 1S-Joey Schmidt[6]; 5. 85-Forrest Sutherland[7]; 6. 07-Michael Bookout[2]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[4]; 8. 92J-JR Topper[8]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 91-Jeff Stasa[2]; 3. 03-Joe Wood Jr[4]; 4. 1-Sean McClelland[8]; 5. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[7]; 7. 31M-Eric Matthews[6]; 8. 18-Paul Jones[3]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[11]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland[3]; 4. 9$-Kyle Clark[2]; 5. 91-Jeff Stasa[7]; 6. 20G-Jake Greider[4]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[10]; 8. 31M-Eric Matthews[13]; 9. 1S-Joey Schmidt[6]; 10. 90-Lance Norick[14]; 11. 92J-JR Topper[15]; 12. 07-Michael Bookout[12]; 13. 18-Paul Jones[16]; 14. 11A-Avery Goodman[5]; 15. 03-Joe Wood Jr[8]; 16. 85-Forrest Sutherland[9]