Jason Martin Claims Wheatshocker Nationals Finale at RPM Speedway with URSS

HAYS, Kansas (July 12, 2020) – The POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing competed at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas on Sunday for the second night of the Wheatshocker Nationals. Sixteen cars were in competition on the final night and it was Lincoln, Nebraska’s Jason Martin taking home the $2,000 pay day.

Steven Richardson and Zach Blurton were heat race winners on Sunday night.

A 6-lap shake-up dash determined the starting lineup for the first three rows of the feature event. It was Shane Sundquist grabbing the dash win, with Taylor Velasquez finishing second, Jeremy Huish third, Jason Martin fourth, Ty Williams fifth, and Koby Walters rounding out the field.

The 30-lap feature event saw Shane Sundquist and Taylor Velasquez setting the pace. Taylor Velasquez took off with the early lead at the drop of the green flag with Shane Sundquist and Jason Martin following. Lap traffic came into play on lap 12. Martin was able to use lap traffic to his advantage and hammer around Sundquist on lap 13, chasing down the race leader of Velasquez. On lap 20, Jason Martin would pedal around Velasquez and claim the top spot. Martin would power on to capture the feature win with Taylor Velasquez and Shane Sundquist making up the top three finishers. Jeremy Huish and Ty Williams rounded out the top five finishers of the Wheatshocker Nationals finale.

Jason Martin was the Keizer Aluminum Wheels hard-charger on the final night, starting fourth and grabbing the feature win.

Up next for the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series is the Hutchinson Nationals in Hutchinson, Kansas on Friday, July 17.

United Rebel Sprint Series

RPM Speedway – Hays, Kansas

July 12, 2020

A Feature (30 laps): 1) Jason Martin, 2) Taylor Velasquez, 3) Shane Sundquist, 4) Jeremy Huish, 5) Ty Williams, 6) Koby Walters, 7) JD Johnson, 8) Jed Werner, 9) Zach Blurton, 10) Kyler Johnson, 11) Todd Plemons, 12) Brian Herbert, 13) Steven Richardson, 14) Darren Berry, 15) Jody Reeves, 16) Nate Berry

Dash (6 laps): 1) Shane Sundquist, 2) Taylor Velasquez, 3) Jeremy Huish, 4) Jason Martin, 5) Ty Williams, 6) Koby Walters

Heat One (8 laps): 1) Steven Richardson, 2) JD Johnson, 3) Todd Plemons, 4) Kyler Johnson, 5) Nate Berry

Heat Two (8 laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Jed Werner, 3) Darren Berry, 4) Brian Herbert, 5) Jody Reeves