Larson Wins Ohio Sprint Speedweek Finale at Sharon

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 13, 2020) – For the third time during Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires, and for the seventh time in 2020, Elk Grove, California’s Kyle Larson is an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, doing so during Justin Snyder’s Salute to the Troops Speedweek finale at Sharon Speedway on Sunday, July 12. ‘Yung Money’ led the final 21 circuits to claim the $6,000 payday, eventually holding off a late surge by two-time and defending All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel.

Skylar Gee, who started from the pole position after winning the first of two All Star dashes, led the first several circuits of the 30-lap contest before losing command to the familiar No. 57. Hard contact with the outside retaining wall just before the flagstand on lap nine resulted in a flat right-rear tire forcing the Leduc, Alberta, Canada-native to retire, ultimately allowing Larson to inherit the top spot. At the time, Reutzel was battling in the third position, followed by Cory Eliason and Dave Blaney.

Restarting on the point, Larson shot out of a cannon, driving off on a very narrow cushion with Reutzel and Eliason still in tow. Although a caution on lap 16 would stack the field and keep Larson in clean air and out of traffic longer, Reutzel eventually chipped away at Larson’s near-two second advantage and powered within just a few car lengths, utilizing a wall tap by Larson on lap 27 and a three-wide pack of lappers to his advantage. A last minute slider by Larson on lap 29 to put a lapped car between himself and Reutzel sealed the deal for the Paul Silva-owned entry.

“I hit the wall and kinda got stuck in it, so I figured I was going to get a flat tire or something. I was just trying to stay calm. I guess I lost focus a little bit right there,” Kyle Larson said of his brush with the wall, driver of the Paul Silva-owned/Durst/Lucas Oil/Tarlton and Sons/No. 57 sprint car. “I knew Aaron (Reutzel) was probably running pretty hard behind me. I didn’t know where he was, but I figured he was going to be right there. I felt like I hadn’t made any mistakes up until that point, but you never know where they’re at.

“This place is awesome,” Larson continued. “Especially when it gets glass slick to the fence. I thought I could maybe shortcut three and four, but I wasn’t as good as what Skylar (Gee) was up against the wall. Once I got the lead, I knew I needed to commit up there as long as I didn’t see Aaron poke to my inside. I never really saw his nose other than that restart.

“I really enjoy coming to Ohio and running Ohio Speedweek. A big thanks to all of the fans for coming out and supporting your local dirt track racing.”

Reutzel held on to finish second on Sunday evening, solidifying a first-ever Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires speedweek championship. The overall Speedweek title earned the two-time All Star champion and Clute, Texas-native a $4,000 payday.

“We’ve been consistent, so we’ve definitely accomplished that, but I feel like we need to get back on the winning part. If we keep doing what we are doing, the wins will come. Or if we can get Kyle (Larson) to go away, the wins will come. He’s just unreal.” Aaron Reutzel said, driver of the Baughman-Reutzel Motorsports/Fischer Body Shop/Hollywood Coating and Blasting/Folkens Brothers Trucking/No. 87 sprint car. “To watch him run that close to the wall and make contact and keep going is just crazy. I think I needed a caution-free run and additional traffic if I was going to get by Larson. I think I was a little better than he was in those long runs.

“A big thanks to everyone who came out. It was a fun week, but we still have more work to do.”

What’s Next:

Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2020 campaign with a three-race sweep in the Keystone State on Friday through Sunday, July 17-19. The traveling All Stars will kick-off the weekend with a visit to Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, July 17, followed by back-to-back nights at the Port Royal Speedway ‘Speed Palace’ on Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19. For more information, please visit Williams Grove Speedway and Port Royal Speedway online at www.williamsgrove.com and www.portroyalspeedway.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

Contingency Awards/Results: Sharon Speedway – July 12, 2020:

Event: Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires

Entries: 38

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Aaron Reutzel – 16.618

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Kyle Larson – 16.313

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Brock Zearfoss

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Gerard McIntyre

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Dave Blaney

Kear’s Speed Shop Dash #1 Winner: Skylar Gee

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Dash #2 Winner: Cory Eliason

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Josh Baughman

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Michael Bauer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Kyle Larson

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Greg Wilson (+11)

Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Sharon Speedway

Hartford, Ohio

Sunday July 12, 2020

Lincoln Electirc Qualifying

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.313[23]

2. 11-Zeb Wise, 16.325[20]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.490[24]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.600[1]

5. 99-Skylar Gee, 16.635[6]

6. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 16.883[17]

7. 5K-Adam Kekich, 16.979[15]

8. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.015[27]

9. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr, 17.126[12]

10. 17-Josh Baughman, 17.217[26]

11. 70-Sye Lynch, 17.270[4]

12. 40-George Hobaugh Jr, 17.303[22]

13. 26-Cory Eliason, 17.320[32]

14. 3C-Cale Conley, 17.322[5]

15. 23-Cole Macedo, 17.388[38]

16. 2-AJ Flick, 17.390[8]

17. 10-Dave Blaney, 17.447[37]

18. 13-Paul McMahan, 17.566[36]

19. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 17.571[21]

20. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 17.583[25]

21. 28-Tim Shaffer, 17.621[3]

22. W20-Greg Wilson, 17.677[14]

23. 8M-TJ Michael, 17.701[28]

24. 11B-Carl Bowser, 17.732[11]

25. 7K-Dan Shetler, 17.751[19]

26. 08-Danny Kuriger, 17.768[10]

27. 46-Michael Bauer, 17.885[16]

28. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr, 18.048[34]

29. 21N-Frankie Nervo, 18.064[13]

30. 81-Lee Jacobs, 18.067[29]

31. 33-Brent Matus, 18.128[31]

32. 19R-Jordan Ryan, 18.311[9]

33. 23S-Russ Sansosti, 18.392[2]

34. 23P-Darren Pifer, 18.407[18]

35. 13M-Brandon Matus, 18.595[33]

36. 19-Steve Haefke Jr, 19.013[7]

37. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert, 20.903[35]

38. 14H-Jeremy Hill, 59.999[30]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 26-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[2]

3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

4. 10-Dave Blaney[4]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]

2. 3C-Cale Conley[1]

3. 70-Sye Lynch[2]

4. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

5. 28-Tim Shaffer[6]

6. 08-Danny Kuriger[7]

7. 2-AJ Flick[5]

8. 19R-Jordan Ryan[8]

9. 23S-Russ Sansosti[9]

10. 19-Steve Haefke Jr[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]

3. 11-Zeb Wise[4]

4. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

5. 5K-Adam Kekich[2]

6. 7K-Dan Shetler[7]

7. 46-Michael Bauer[8]

8. 11B-Carl Bowser[6]

9. 21N-Frankie Nervo[9]

10. 23P-Darren Pifer[10]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

4. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[5]

5. 81-Lee Jacobs[9]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[8]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]

9. 17-Josh Baughman[1]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Dave Blaney[2]

2. 13-Paul McMahan[1]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

4. 23-Cole Macedo[3]

5. 33-Brent Matus[6]

6. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[5]

7. 13M-Brandon Matus[7]

8. 14H-Jeremy Hill[9]

9. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[8]

Kears Speed Shop Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[2]

4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]

5. 11-Zeb Wise[5]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 17-Josh Baughman[1]

2. 2-AJ Flick[2]

3. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

4. 08-Danny Kuriger[5]

5. 46-Michael Bauer[8]

6. 19R-Jordan Ryan[12]

7. 11B-Carl Bowser[11]

8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[10]

9. 23P-Darren Pifer[17]

10. 23S-Russ Sansosti[15]

11. 21N-Frankie Nervo[14]

12. 19-Steve Haefke Jr[18]

13. 14H-Jeremy Hill[13]

14. 21J-Jeffrey Neubert[16]

15. 13M-Brandon Matus[9]

16. 7K-Dan Shetler[4]

17. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]

18. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr[6]

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[6]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[2]

4. 10-Dave Blaney[8]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[16]

6. 24-Rico Abreu[10]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]

8. 13-Paul McMahan[12]

9. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]

10. 11-Zeb Wise[9]

11. 40-George Hobaugh Jr[14]

12. 3C-Cale Conley[11]

13. 08-Danny Kuriger[24]

14. 23-Cole Macedo[15]

15. 81-Lee Jacobs[19]

16. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[7]

17. 28-Tim Shaffer[18]

18. 8M-TJ Michael[23]

19. 17-Josh Baughman[21]

20. 70-Sye Lynch[13]

21. 2-AJ Flick[22]

22. 5K-Adam Kekich[17]

23. 33-Brent Matus[20]

24. 99-Skylar Gee[1]

RUSH Racing Series

Feature:

1. 21-Steven Pedley

2. 47-Jarod Larson

3. 23-Kevin Ruhlman

4. 8-Alan Dellinger

5. 36-Shawn Smith

6. 10-Brandon Blackshear

7. 8B-Brian Woodhall

8. 55-Matt Sherlock

9. 41-Jeremy Weaver

10. 27-Zach Morrow

11. 69-Brian Hartzell

12. 40-Brad Church

13. 14-Gale Ruth, Jr

14. 69X-A.J. MacQuarrie

15. 9J-Andy Feil

16. 62-Brian Cressley

17. 25-Nolan Groves

18. 29-Brandon Shughart

19. 49-Brian Ruhlman