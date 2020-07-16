Badger Midgets highlight Saturday racing at Lafayette County Fair

By Bryan Gapinski

Darlington, Wis., July 16—The return of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association to the Lafayette County Speedway highlights Saturday Night’s racing action during the Lafayette County Fair. For the first time in almost 72-years the Badger Midget Series will race at the facility.

Badger Midget racing during Wisconsin County Fairs is a five-decade tradition, but the return to Lafayette County Speedway is any but familiar. The traditional ½-mile track was downsized to 3/8-mile clay oval in 1998. The last midget Badger event at Lafayette was won by Billy Johnson on Sept. 26, 1948. Other Badger feature winners at the track include Chet Morris (9/15/46), Johnson (5/30/47), and Landy Scott (8/17/47).

Defending Series Champion Chase McDermand will try to become the first driver since Brad Kuhn in 2007 to win the first three season opening series feature events. A full field of entries are excepted for the event sponsored by McNett Electric. Pit gates open at 4pm, with grandstands at 5pm, practice for all divisions starts at 6am, with racing to follow.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 202; 2. Nick Baran 149; 3. Tyler Baran 140; 4. Jack Routson 136; 5. Kevin Douglas 125; 6. Kurt Mayhew 125; 7. Adam Taylor 97; 8. Kyle Koch 96; 9. Kyle Brinkman 94; 10. Ryan Zielski 90.