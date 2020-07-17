Brett Becker First Again – Files Entry for Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (July 16, 2020) – Earlier this month, Brett Becker broke into Dodge City Raceway Park victory lane for the first time by topping the July 2 DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

Now, the Odessa, TX, racer is first once again by filing the first official entry for the upcoming Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals set for August 20-22.

After collecting his first DCRP win, Becker now sets his sights on the $3,000 winner’s share that looms in the August 22 finale aboard his Dubose-powered Accel Compression, MICA Tool No. 2b Eagle.

Becker picked off a Friday night heat race win during last year’s DCRP Sprint Car Nationals and a 13th place finish in that night’s main event and then raced into the Saturday finale only to suffer the misfortune of being the race’s first casualty.

Entry forms for the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals are available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/DCRP-305-Sprint-Car-Nationals-2020-Entry-Form.pdf.

Entries submitted by August 13 are just $100 with a driver pit pass of $20 per night. Entries submitted after August 13 are $150 with driver pit pass at $30 per night.

A number of special awards are already in place for the event that includes the Jones-Richardson Racing Pit Party that offers up pizza and beverages while supplies last following Friday night’s qualifying event.

Mel Hambelton Racing presents Saturday’s Dash for Cash that sets the lineup for the front three rows of the feature while Steve Hilker Trucking, Inc., is offering a Hard Charger Award for Saturday night’s 30-lap finale with lap money also in play for each of the 30 laps. While laps are available for $100 per lap with a distribution of $50, $30 and $20 for the top three runners on each circuit, Adams Roofing has put up a $500 Midway Bonus that presents $250, $150 and $100 for the top three on the 15th lap.

Those interested in sponsoring a lap need to contact Tommie Estes or Lonnie Wheatley.

Additionally, Adams Roof Tech will present $250 to the Best Appearing Car.

The detailed format and purse for the event is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/driver-info/dcrp-305-sprint-car-nationals/.

While the posted winner’s share in the Saturday, August 22 finale is $3,000, it can climb to $4,500 with lap money in the mix as well.

Jake Bubak collected more than $6,000 in winnings last year after sweeping through the entire weekend. Bubak battled through the pack to win both preliminary features and then topped Saturday’s Dash for Cash to earn the pole position and then held off a host of contenders all 30 laps to complete a perfect weekend.

It made amends for a last-lap slider that fell short and allowed Jake Martens to pocket more than $4,000 in the 2018 edition of the DCRP Sprint Car Nationals after Fort Worth’s Kevin Ramey topped the inaugural edition in 2017.

This year’s DCRP Sprint Car Nationals will be accompanied by the Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel. Thursday practice for the Sport Modifieds will be followed by heat races and qualifying race action on Friday and then the $1,500-to-win main event on Saturday. The Kansas Antique Racers will be on hand each night as well.

Each night of racing will fire off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Thursday and Friday preliminary events are only $12 for each night with Saturday’s finale just $20 while children eleven and under are free each night. Pit passes are $30 for each night.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Lubbock Wrecker Service has over 50 years of collective experience providing heavy duty, medium duty, and light vehicle towing. Their licensed, bonded, insured drivers are true professionals to handle all your towing needs, no matter the size. Whether you need a vehicle towed just for removal, or if you need an emergency wrecker, Lubbock Wrecker Service has two locations to serve you. More information regarding Lubbock Wrecker Service is available at www.lubbockwrecker.com or by calling 806-748-1044 or 325-573-6300.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.