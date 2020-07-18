Kevin Nouse Wins 358 Main at Williams Grove

From Shawn Briuse

Kevin Nouse led all the way in the 358 sprint main with Doug Hammaker finishing a close second after a lap 19 restart bunched the field.

Chris Frank, Derek Locke and Tyler Brehm completed the top five finishers.

Heats went to Steve Owings, Locke, and Hammaker with Cody Fletcher taking the consolation race.

358 sprints, 20 laps: 1. Kevin Nouse, 2. Doug Hammaker, 3. Chris Frank, 4. Derek Locke, 5. Tyler Breahm, 6. Scott Fisher, 7. Steve Owings, 8. Matt Findley, 9. Zach Newlin, 10. Chad Criswell, 11. Dylan Norris, 12. Brett Wanner, 13. Jordan Givler, 14. Cody Fletcher, 15. Rich Eichelberger, 16. Nat Tuckey, 17. Justin Foster, 18. Russell Hammaker, 19. Ashley Capetta, 20. Jeff Rohrbaugh, 21. Jay Krout, 22. Mason Chaney, 23. Chris Arnold, 24. Mark Van Vorst

DNQ: Scott Flammer, Billy Heltzel, Dylan Orwig, Kody Hartlaub, Brett Rose, Tyler Templin