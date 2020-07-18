Riggins Wins USCS Feature at Gastonia

United Sprint Car Series
Carolina Speedway
Gastonia, North Carolina
Friday July 17, 2020
Engler Machine & ToolHeat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 29A-Kyle Amerson[4]
2. M1-Mark Smith[3]
3. 29-Jeff Oliver[5]
4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[1]
5. 83A-Bob Auld[2]
6. 21B-Brandon McLain[9]
7. 43JR-Tanner Witherspoon[6]
DNS: 7E-Eric Gunderson
DNS: 9-Danny Oliver
BMRS Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5-Justin Barger[1]
2. 22-Connor Leoffler[4]
3. 20-Jim Shuster[6]
4. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[7]
5. 10-Terry Gray[3]
6. 49-Mallie Shuster[5]
7. 1ST-Steve Surniak[8]
8. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]
9. 33-Joe Larkin[9]
Butlerbuilt Seats Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 83R-Mark Ruel Jr[1]
2. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[4]
3. 5K-Jake Karklin[2]
4. 4-Danny Smith[6]
5. B4-Bronzie Lawson III[3]
6. 23-Lance Moss[8]
7. 69K-John Karklin[7]
8. 07-Johnny Bridges[5]
Hoosier Tires Power Dash (6 Laps)
1. 29A-Kyle Amerson[1]
2. 22-Connor Leoffler[2]
3. 07-Johnny Bridges[4]
4. 29-Jeff Oliver[5]
5. 10-Terry Gray[3]
6. 21B-Brandon McLain[6]
A Main (25 Laps)
1. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[2]
2. 29A-Kyle Amerson[1]
3. M1-Mark Smith[7]
4. 5-Justin Barger[5]
5. 22-Connor Leoffler[3]
6. 4-Danny Smith[13]
7. 07-Johnny Bridges[24]
8. 23-Lance Moss[15]
9. 10-Terry Gray[14]
10. 1ST-Steve Surniak[10]
11. 43-Terry Witherspoon[9]
12. 49-Mallie Shuster[18]
13. 83R-Mark Ruel Jr[6]
14. 20-Jim Shuster[23]
15. 69K-John Karklin[19]
16. 83A-Bob Auld[17]
17. 28-Jeff Willingham[22]
18. 9-Danny Oliver[21]
19. 43JR-Tanner Witherspoon[20]
20. 33-Joe Larkin[25]
21. B4-Bronzie Lawson III[16]
22. 17JR-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[4]
23. 7E-Eric Gunderson[26]
24. 5K-Jake Karklin[11]
25. 29-Jeff Oliver[8]