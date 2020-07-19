Davis takes high road to MSA Hagar Nelson Memorial victory

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS)

July 17, 2020 – Five-time Midwest Sprint Car Association champion Kurt Davis of South Milwaukee put together a stirring late-race charge on the way to his first series victory of the 2020 season in the second annual 25-lap Dave “Hagar” Nelson Memorial Race at Outagamie Speedway Powered by EWSC Racing in Seymour, Wis. on Friday, July 17.

The fifth MSA racing event of the 2020 season and fourth series race at Outagamie Speedway drew a strong field of 34 cars to honor Dave “Hagar” Nelson, a dedicated supporter of the MSA, who passed away on July 5, 2019.

Tim Haddy of Waupun grabbed the lead on the drop of the green field for the 25-lap A-main from the pole position with outside front row starter Shane Wenninger of Kewaskum in tow in second. By lap 4, Haddy had already built up a full straightaway lead over Wenninger as sixth starter Justin Miller of Plymouth moved into third.

On lap 5, the lone caution flag of the race was displayed when Sean Rayhall of Woodstock, Ga. spun to a stop in turn two.

On the restart, three-time MSA champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh, who started ninth, powered into fourth place on lap 5, while Miller began to mount a run to the front of the field along the low groove.

Sticking to the extreme inside lane of the multi-groove racing surface, Miller ducked under Wenninger to take second place on lap 6 and quickly reeled in the high-riding Haddy. As the leaders were approaching lapped traffic on lap 11, Miller pulled even with Haddy for the top spot.

One lap later, Miller cleared Haddy for the lead in the middle of huge cluster of slower cars. With Miller now in command, Davis, who started eighth, began to make his presence felt along the cushion.

On lap 14, Davis powered around Haddy to claim the runner-up spot and continued to pound the cushion over the next nine laps to cut the gap on Miller, who stayed glued to the bottom of the track.

With the laps winding down, Davis finally pounced as he drove around Miller with a nifty high move exiting turn two on lap 23. Miller attempted to regain the top spot in turn four on the same lap, but Davis was too strong as he pulled away to notch his series-leading 61st career MSA A-main victory.

Miller had to settle for second, B-main winner Scotty Thiel of Sheboygan mounted a stirring charge from the 17th starting spot to finish third behind the wheel of Randy Sippel’s 39s machine, McMullen placed fourth and MSA point leader Travis Arenz of Sheboygan took fifth after starting fifth.

Scotty Thiel won the 15-lap MSA B Main and heat race victories went to Justin Miller, Justin Erickson of Plymouth, Kurt Davis and Shane Wenninger.

Kristine Hartmann Pleasantville Realty served as the main sponsor of this year’s edition of the Hagar Nelson Memorial Race.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Outagamie Speedway Powered by EWSC Racing

Seymour, Wis.

July 17, 2020

HEAT 1

1, Justin Miller 2, Sean Rayhall 3, Tim Haddy 4, Tony Wondra 5, Davey Ray 6, Scott Armstrong 7, Mike MacFarlane 8, Paul Pokorski 9, Anthony Knierim.

HEAT 2

1, Justin Erickson 2, Josh Teunissen 3, Nich Melis 4, Tyler Davis 5, Tom Kreutz 6, Adam Miller 7, Preston Ruh 8, Blake Wondra 9, Kevin Seidler.

HEAT 3

1, Kurt Davis 2, Will Gerrits 3, Bill Taylor 4, Tyler Tischendorf 5, Tyler Brabant 6, Chris Larson 7, Lance Fassbender 8, Brandon Berth (DNS).

HEAT 4

1, Shane Wenninger 2, Travis Arenz 3, Brandon McMullen 4, Jack Vanderboom 5, Chris Clayton 6, Scott Conger 7, Austin Hartmann 8, Scotty Thiel

B MAIN

1, Scotty Thiel 2, Adam Miller 3, Jack Vanderboom 4, Brandon Berth 5, Lance Fassbender 6, Tyler Brabant 7, Scott Conger 8, Tony Wondra 9, Anthony Knierim 10, Paul Pokorski 11, Preston Ruh 12, Austin Hartmann 13, Chris Larson 14, Tom Kreutz 15, Blake Wondra 16, Kevin Seidler 17, Scott Armstrong 18, Mike MacFarlane.

A MAIN

1, Kurt Davis 2, Justin Miller 3, Scotty Thiel 4, Brandon McMullen 5, Travis Arenz 6, Tim Haddy 7, Jack Vanderboom 8, Shane Wenninger 9, Will Gerrits 10, Tyler Tischendorf 11, Nich Melis 12, Justin Erickson 13, Lance Fassbender 14, Brandon Berth 15 Davey Ray, 16, Bill Taylor 17, Chris Clayton 18, Sean Rayhall 19, Tyler Brabant 20, Josh Teunissen 21, Tyler Davis 22, Adam Miller.