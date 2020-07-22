Bull Ring Nationals Double-Header on Tap for URSS at Rush Co. Speedway

From Rick Salem

The Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series will head to “The Bullring” of Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse, Kansas for the Bull Ring Nationals on Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26. The preparation and awesome racing provided by the Rush County Speedway crew is one of the favorites for United Rebel Sprint Series drivers and fans. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jake Martens was crowned the 2019 Bull Ring Nationals champion.

The Bull Ring Nationals will pay $700 to the winner on Saturday night, and $1000 will be on the line for the top spot on Sunday. With the United Rebel Sprint Series Sprint Cars will be Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and the KAR Antiques. Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6:30PM both nights with racing slated to begin at 7PM.

Out of eleven races this year, there have been nine different drivers victorious with the United Rebel Sprint Series, including Zach Blurton with three, Kyler Johnson, Jed Werner, Koby Walters, Brett Becker, Jake Bubak, Ty Williams, Jason Martin, and Taylor Velasquez all with one each.

Ty Williams remains the points leader by fourteen points over JD Johnson. Kyler Johnson has edged ahead of Zach Blurton for third, and Taylor Velasquez has moved up to round out the top-five in points standings with the POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing.