Daggett Flies to Victory at Thunderbird

MUSKEGON, MI (July 25, 2020) — Dustin Daggett picked up his second feature victory of the weekend on Saturday during the Great Lakes Super Sprints event at Thunderbird Raceway. After winning without the wing on Friday with the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Daggett went back to familiar territory holding off Ohio invaders Jared Horstman and Max Stambaugh for the victory. Ryan Ruhl and Dan McCarron rounded out the top five.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Thunderbird Raceway
Muskegon, Michigan
Saturday July 25, 2020
Feature:
1. 85-Dustin Daggett
2. 17-Jared Horstman
3. 97-Max Stambaugh
4. 71H-Ryan Ruhl
5. 22M-Dan McCarron
6. 7C-Phil Gressman
7. 16W-Chase Ridenour
8. 27W-Tyler Gunn
9. 10S-Jay Steinebach
10. 77-Andrew Scheid
11. 49T-Gregg Dalman
12. 18-Josh Shantz
13. 28M-Conner Morrell
14. 17H-Hud Horton
15. 88N-Frank Neill
16. 20A-Andy Chehowski
17. 70-Eli Lakin
18. 3A-Mike Astrauskas
19. 13-Nathan Barouch
20. 8-Justin Ward
21. 84-Kyle Poortenga