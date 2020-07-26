Daggett Flies to Victory at Thunderbird

MUSKEGON, MI (July 25, 2020) — Dustin Daggett picked up his second feature victory of the weekend on Saturday during the Great Lakes Super Sprints event at Thunderbird Raceway. After winning without the wing on Friday with the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints, Daggett went back to familiar territory holding off Ohio invaders Jared Horstman and Max Stambaugh for the victory. Ryan Ruhl and Dan McCarron rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Thunderbird Raceway

Muskegon, Michigan

Saturday July 25, 2020

Feature:

1. 85-Dustin Daggett

2. 17-Jared Horstman

3. 97-Max Stambaugh

4. 71H-Ryan Ruhl

5. 22M-Dan McCarron

6. 7C-Phil Gressman

7. 16W-Chase Ridenour

8. 27W-Tyler Gunn

9. 10S-Jay Steinebach

10. 77-Andrew Scheid

11. 49T-Gregg Dalman

12. 18-Josh Shantz

13. 28M-Conner Morrell

14. 17H-Hud Horton

15. 88N-Frank Neill

16. 20A-Andy Chehowski

17. 70-Eli Lakin

18. 3A-Mike Astrauskas

19. 13-Nathan Barouch

20. 8-Justin Ward

21. 84-Kyle Poortenga