Derek Hagar Grabs ASCS Mid-South Checkers At I-30 Speedway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (July 25, 2020) In Victory Lane for the 10th time with the ASCS Frontier Region, Derek Hagar wheelied his way into Victory Lane at I-30 Speedway on Saturday night.

Chasing Cody Gardner from the start, the No. G6 held the point until Lap 17. Working through slower traffic with Hagar on his heels, the No. 9jr used the backmarkers as a pick through the first and second turns to take over the top spot.

Gardner would hold on for runner-up honors with Tennessee’s Howard Moore taking third. Tim Crawley was fourth with Ernie Ainsworth in fifth. Sixth went to Marshall Skinner with Jordon Mallett following after starting 14th. Following the No. 14 through the field, Brad Bowden ended up eighth from 15th. Zach Pringle crossed ninth with Chad Jones tenth.

Next for the ASCS Mid-South Region is Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. on Saturday, August 1.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Car Count: 29

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[8]; 2. G6-Cody Gardner[5]; 3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[2]; 4. 29-Chad Jones[6]; 5. 45B-Casey Burkham[7]; 6. 38-Rick Pringle[4]; 7. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[3]; 8. 69-Jamey Mooney[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Marshall Skinner[2]; 2. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[7]; 3. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[1]; 4. 8Z-Zach Pringle[6]; 5. 23P-Hunter Poe[3]; 6. 1-Mark Huddleston[5]; 7. 5-Richard Reynolds[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[2]; 2. 30-Joseph Miller[1]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 4. 3G-Paxton Gregory[4]; 5. 67-Hayden Martin[6]; 6. 44-Ronny Howard[3]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 2. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[3]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[6]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 5. 12T-Joe Young[1]; 6. 2-Brad Bowden[7]; 7. 13-Chase Howard[2]

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 2-Brad Bowden[5]; 2. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[1]; 3. 3G-Paxton Gregory[3]; 4. 12T-Joe Young[7]; 5. 67-Hayden Martin[4]; 6. 38-Rick Pringle[9]; 7. 69-Jamey Mooney[15]; 8. 13-Chase Howard[14]; 9. 5-Richard Reynolds[12]; 10. 27J-Joseph Poe Jr[13]; 11. 10-Landon Britt[11]; 12. 23P-Hunter Poe[6]; 13. 44-Ronny Howard[10]; 14. 45B-Casey Burkham[2]; 15. 1-Mark Huddleston[8]

﻿A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 2. G6-Cody Gardner[1]; 3. 3-Howard Moore[5]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[4]; 6. 26-Marshall Skinner[7]; 7. 14-Jordon Mallett[14]; 8. 2-Brad Bowden[15]; 9. 8Z-Zach Pringle[12]; 10. 29-Chad Jones[11]; 11. 67-Hayden Martin[19]; 12. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 13. 15J-Jeremy Middleton[8]; 14. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[16]; 15. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[13]; 16. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[6]; 17. 12T-Joe Young[18]; 18. 69-Jamey Mooney[21]; 19. 30-Joseph Miller[10]; 20. 38-Rick Pringle[20]; 21. 3G-Paxton Gregory[17]