AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprints visit Enid Speedway on Saturday

By John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (July 29, 2020) – The AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Cars are heading west to the Garfield County Fairgrounds and a stop at the Enid Speedway on Saturday.

Defending champion Zach Chappell leads the point standings by a slim 18 point margin over Terry Easum and will be looking for his first win at the Enid high-banked 3/8’s mile oval. But he will have to stop Alex Sewell if he hopes to win.

Sewell has won the last three events and will be trying for a fourth. Sewell’s previous wins have come twice at Caney Valley Speedway and once at Salina Highbanks Speedway.

Kinzer Edwards is the only other multiple winner with two victories while Casey Wills, Chappell and Easum each have one victory.

Weekend Schedule

Saturday, August 1,Enid Speedway

Pit gates open at: 3 p.m.

Driver sign-in opens at 5.

Drivers meeting at 6.

Hot laps at 6:30.

Racing starts at 7

Pit passes: $30.

Grandstand admission: $15.

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series