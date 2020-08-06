WET GROUNDS FORCE CANCELLATION OF THURSDAY’S BRIDGEPORT EASTERN MIDGET WEEK EVENT

Bridgeport, New Jersey (August 6, 2020)………Wet grounds from the accumulation of rainfall over the last few days have forced cancellation of the Thursday night, August 6, USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Eastern Midget Week event at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Speedway.

The track and infield had accumulated too much rain, and by raceday afternoon, had still not dried enough to allow the track crew to prepare the surface for racing.

Eastern Midget Week continues Friday night, August 7, at Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa. and Saturday, August 8, at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa. The USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series debuts Sunday at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night, August 9, for the inaugural Bill Holland Classic.