Nick Haygood Wins With ASCS Frontier Region At Sweetwater Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (August 7, 2020) – Adding his name to the list of winners with the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region, Colorado’s Nick Haygood captured the win Friday night at Sweetwater Speedway.

The first of a two-night affair at the Wyoming oval, the win is Haygood’s eighth in ASCS Regional competition. Having seven wins with the former ASCS Rocky Mountain Region, the last time Haygood topped an ASCS event was in 2007 at Colorado National Speedway in Erie, Colo.

Giving chase the first 13 laps to Arizona’s Alex Pettas, the USA Performance Racing Engines No. 1 took over the point the following lap. Working through a single caution over the 25-lap event, the final lap saw Oregon’s Tanner Holmes take a shot at the lead off the last turn but would come up 0.400 seconds shy at the line. Garen Linder crossed third with Trevor Kirkland in tow. Moving from 13th, Jeremy McCune made up the top five.

Alex Pettas ended up sixth with Jayme Barnes rolling to seventh from 15th. Tyler Driever, Chauncey Filler, and Chris Schmelzle completed the top ten.

The Brodix ASCS Frontier Region is back at Sweetwater Speedway on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with races going green at 7:00 P.M. (MT). Admission is $20. Sweetwater Speedway is located at 3320 Yellowstone Rd. in Rock Springs, Wy.

Information on the track can be found online at http://www.sweetwaterspeedway.com.

ASCS Frontier Region

Sweetwater Speedway

Rock Springs, Wyoming

Friday, August 7, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 37-Trevor Kirkland[1]

2. 22-Garen Linder[3]

3. 2-James Setters[2]

4. 86-Zac Taylor[5]

5. 0J-Jeremy McCune[6]

6. 57-Jayme Barnes[8]

7. 33-Robert DeHaan[7]

8. 2X-Mike Manwill[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nick Haygood[6]

2. 57C-Chris Schmelzle[5]

3. 33T-Tyler Driever[4]

4. 11-Mindy McCune[1]

5. 2P-Shad Petersen[8]

6. 56X-Mark Chisholm[2]

7. 65PC-TJ Thorne[3]

8. 38-Caleb Crowther[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2A-Alex Pettas[5]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]

3. 74U-Chauncey Filler[6]

4. 18-Paul Jones[2]

5. 77-Damon McCune[7]

6. 5C-Channing Filler[3]

7. 14-Madison Crowther[1]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1-Nick Haygood[3]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

3. 22-Garen Linder[5]

4. 37-Trevor Kirkland[8]

5. 0J-Jeremy McCune[13]

6. 2A-Alex Pettas[2]

7. 57-Jayme Barnes[15]

8. 33T-Tyler Driever[6]

9. 74U-Chauncey Filler[7]

10. 57C-Chris Schmelzle[4]

11. 77-Damon McCune[12]

12. 11-Mindy McCune[16]

13. 2P-Shad Petersen[9]

14. 86-Zac Taylor[11]

15. 33-Robert DeHaan[19]

16. 56X-Mark Chisholm[18]

17. 65PC-TJ Thorne[20]

18. 2X-Mike Manwill[23]

19. 38-Caleb Crowther[21]

20. 2-James Setters[10]

21. 5C-Channing Filler[17]

22. 18-Paul Jones[14]

23. 14-Madison Crowther[22]