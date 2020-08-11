Creek County Speedway on Tap for POWRi West

From POWRi West

Belleville, IL. (08/11/2020)

With this race being a stand alone POWRi West race, points will be doubled and crucial for drivers wanting to get in on the points battle. Andrew Felker the Carl Junction, MO native is still in the lead for season points. Felker’s last race with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League was at I-44 Riverside Speedway, which resided in Felker ending up in victory lane and extending his points lead. Felker has a lead of 1090 points over second place. Andrew has the potential to extend his points lead and lock in the Championship.

Chance Morton has newly taking over the second position in the points battle, from Jake Neuman. Morton out of Coweta, OK. has found himself having multiple good runs recently. The last POWRi West race, Morton was able to take home the second position in the feature and secure the second position for the season points.

Information on August 15,2020 Event:

Pits Open – All Day

Driver Registration – 4:00pm to 6:00pm

Drivers Meeting – 6:30pm

Hot Laps – 7:00pm

Racing Following Hot Laps

Come on out and enjoy a great night of racing at Creek County Speedway this Saturday, August 11.

