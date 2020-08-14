World of Outlaws Return to Red River Valley Speedway on August 22

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — August 13, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 22 for the Red River Rumble, which is part of the Gerdau Northern Tour.

Donny Schatz won for the fifth time at Red River Valley Speedway in the series most recent event at the track in 2018, taking the lead from David Gravel on lap-23 of the 30-lap contest. Schatz, Gravel and Jacob Allen traded the top spot on three separate occasions.

The late Jason Johnson was victorious in the World of Outlaws visit to Red River Valley Speedway in 2017. In that race, Johnson held off a hard-charging Kerry Madsen and Schatz for the win.

Brad Sweet, the reigning World of Outlaws champion, currently leads the series standings by 20 markers over Schatz and Logan Schuchart, who are tied for second. Sweet has a series-best seven wins to go along with 20 top-five finishes.

Schatz has won three times this season and has 22 top-10 finishes of which 15 are top-five showings. Schuchart has fives to go along with 25 top-10 finishes, with 20 those being top-five performances.

Carson Macedo, who has won twice, sits fourth in points, which marks the highest he has ever been in the standings in his young career. The driver of the Kyle Larson Racing No. 2 machine has 25 top-10 finishes.

Sheldon Haudenschild is currently fifth in points, just four markers behind Macedo. The Ohio native has a pair of wins, along with 24 top-10 finishes of which 14 are top-fives.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 series champion, is sixth in the standing as he closes in on his first win of the season. David Gravel, who has missed a couple of races, due to ARCA and NASCAR Truck Series starts, has won three races and is seventh in points. Parker Price-Miller, who has one win this season, in eighth. Jacob Allen is currently a career-best ninth in points, with Kraig Kinser rounding out the top-10. Jason Sides is just outside of the top-10 in the current standings.

Mason Daniel and Wayne Johnson are the leading contenders for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award. Daniel, who hails from California, leads Johnson by 10 points in that battle.

Tickets for the Red River Rumble, which is part of the Gerdau Northern Tour, featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, August 22 can be purchased in advance online slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling 815-344-2023 and at the track on race day.

