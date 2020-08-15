Great Lakes Region Mourns after Loss of Schilz and Caryer

(August 15, 2020) — The Great Lakes region suffered the loss of a pair of wonderful individuals that contributed to motorsports in the area for decades, Tim Schilz and Jerry Caryer.

Schilz died on Monday after a long battle with some health issues. Schilz was a supporter and crew member on a variety of sprint car and late model teams over the years. Always willing to help Schilz was a fixture in the pit areas of racing teams in the great lakes area.

Caryer died from an apparent heart attack on Friday night. Caryer was a veteran sprint car driver that competed on dirt before shifting over to pavement sprint car racing.

Services for both Schilz and Caryer will be announced a later date. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of both gentlemen.