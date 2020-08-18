United Rebel Sprint Series Heads to 4thAnnualDodge CityRacewayPark Sprint Car Nationals This Weekend!

By Rick Salem

DODGE CITY, Kansas (August 17, 2020) – The weekend will produce a three-day show full of sprint car action as the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing goes head-to-head with the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars for the $3,000 top-prize and added bonus moneys on Saturday’s finale.

Last year’s Sprint Car Nationals was swept by Arvada, Colorado’s Jake Bubak, while previous years saw champions of Jake Martens in 2018 and Kevin Ramey in 2017. Added to this year’s event are IMCA Sport Mods and Kansas Antique Racers. Racing is slated to begin at 7:30PM each night. Admission on Thursday and Friday is $12 and Saturday $20, with kids 11 and under free each night.

A hefty amount of prize money has been set for the three-day weekend at the 3/8-mile, with lap moneys and other special awards up for grabs. Saturday’s finale will feature $3,000 in lap money to be distributed. The leader of each lap will collect an extra $50 per lap, while second place runner will be awarded $30 and third place receiving $20. A Midway Bonus of $500 has also been put up, where on lap 15 the leader will receive an extra $250, second $150, and $100 for third place. Other awards include the Hard Charger and $250 to the Best Appearing Car.

Another added bonus for the top six in combined points from Thursday and Friday’s preliminary events is the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing Dash for Cash, which will set the first three rows of Saturday’s finale. $300 will be awarded to the Dash for Cash winner, $200 for second, $150 for third and fourth, and $100 to fifth and sixth place finishers.

Heading into the Sprint Car Nationals at Dodge CityRacewayPark, Zach Blurton sits atop the United Rebel Sprint Series points battle. Blurton widened the gap between he and second-place JD Johnson during the Bob Salem Memorial to a 38-point lead. Kyler Johnson sits third in the points chase, with Taylor Velasquez and Jeremy Huish rounding out the top-five in point standings.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).