Gennetten Defends ASCS Warrior Turf At Monett Motor Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

MONETT, Mo. (August 22, 2020) A showdown between the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, ASCS Mid-South, and Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, it was Missouri’s Ayrton Gennetten who grabbed bragging rights for the Warrior Region at Monett Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Three attempts to get the A-Feature rolling, the Ozark Barge and Dock No. 3 shot to the cushion of the three-eights mile oval while early race leader, Casey Wills, worked the hub of the Speedway. Caution working Lap 4, the field reverted to the third revolution on the restart with Gennetten racing to the lead through the third and fourth turn.

Pulling the field to by nearly three seconds, the red lights came on Lap 14 as Fred Mattox flipped off the top of the third turn. He was unarmed.

Restart with Jeremy Campbell in tow, the Dan’s Cycle No. 10c kept Ayrton in striking distance until the race’s final caution on Lap 17. Having to contend with Sean McClelland on the restart, the D&E Supply No. 1 worked into second the following lap, but by then, it was too late to catch Gennetten, who walked away by 3.710-seconds.

McClelland finishing runner-up is his second podium finish of the weekend. Jeremy Campbell held on for third with Miles Paulus, making up seven positions to finish fourth. Casey Wills slipped to fifth.

Avery Goodman crossed sixth with Zach Chappell moving from 15th to seventh. Making up equal positions from 16th, Gunner Ramey grabbed eighth with Brandon Anderson rebounding from slipping off the track to finish ninth. Ryan Timms, who had to visit the work area during the opening set of cautions, made it back to complete the top ten.

The weekend continues for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, Mo. on Sunday, August 23 and will take on the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products again on Saturday, August 29 at Nevada Speedway.

The ASCS Mid-South Region goes green again on Saturday, August 29, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner | ASCS Mid-South | ASCS Warrior

Monett Motor Speedway (Monett, Mo.)

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Car Count: 23

Schure Built Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[3]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[4]; 5. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]; 6. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 7. 90-Lance Norick[1]; 8. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Casey Wills[3]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[5]; 3. 47-Avery Goodman[7]; 4. 11-Austin O’Neal [4]; 5. 20G-Jake Greider[1]; 6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[6]; 7. 9M-Chad Goff[8]; 8. 07-Michael Bookout[2]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Joey Schmidt[1]; 2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 4. 85-Forrest Sutherland[2]; 5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[6]; 6. 21R-Gunner Ramey[7]; 7. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[3]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 2. 1-Sean McClelland[2]; 3. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[5]; 4. 21-Miles Paulus[11]; 5. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 6. 47-Avery Goodman[3]; 7. 50Z-Zach Chappell[15]; 8. 21R-Gunner Ramey[16]; 9. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 10. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]; 11. 1S-Joey Schmidt[8]; 12. 20G-Jake Greider[17]; 13. 07-Michael Bookout[23]; 14. 90-Lance Norick[21]; 15. 24W-Jeffrey West Jr[20]; 16. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 17. 30-Joseph Miller[22]; 18. 9M-Chad Goff[19]; 19. 85-Forrest Sutherland[14]; 20. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[13]; 21. 14E-Kyle Bellm[6]; 22. 11-Austin O’Neal[12]; 23. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[18]