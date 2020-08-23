Keith Martin Wins ASCS Elite Non-Wing Debut At Kennedale Speedway Park

Bryan Hulbert

KENNEDALE, Texas (August 22, 2020) Topping a field of 27 at Kennedale Speedway Park with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Keith Martin grabbed his sixth career series victory on Saturday night.

Rolling from the pole, Martin kept pace from flag to flag with a 4.877-second advantage over Steven Shebester at the finish. Paul White held on for the final podium step over Justin Zimmerman with Jason Howell moving from ninth to fifth.

Chad Wilson, in sixth, was followed by Scott Evans. Cody Price, Michelle Parson, and El Paso’s Jeremy Jonas completed the top ten.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating action returns on Saturday, August 29, at Superbowl Speedway in Greenville, Texas.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Kennedale Speedway Park (Kennedale, Texas)

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Car Count: 27

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White[1]; 2. #1-Justin Zimmerman[9]; 3. 20-Chad Wilson[7]; 4. 118-Scott Evans[6]; 5. 01J-Jeb Sessums[8]; 6. 49-Justin Fifield[5]; 7. 82-Joshua Hanna[2]; 8. 04-Kyle Jones[3]; 9. 32-Corby Scherb[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Jeremy Jonas[1]; 2. 44-Jason Howell[2]; 3. 22X-Steven Shebester[6]; 4. 91-Cody Price[7]; 5. 21-Michelle Parson[3]; 6. 02-Dillon Burks[4]; 7. 02X-Cody Freeman[9]; 8. 63-Joshua Stewart[5]; 9. 77A-Rick Durham[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[4]; 2. 2-Michael Day[1]; 3. 10-Bryan Debrick[6]; 4. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 5. 52-JD Fry[2]; 6. 57-Chase Parson[7]; 7. 74-Colby Estes[5]; 8. 4B-Austin Burkham[9]; 9. 33-Mike Merrell[8]

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 04-Kyle Jones[10]; 2. 74-Colby Estes[5]; 3. 4B-Austin Burkham[4]; 4. 32-Corby Scherb[11]; 5. 02-Dillon Burks[3]; 6. 63-Joshua Stewart[7]; 7. 77A-Rick Durham[9]; 8. 33-Mike Merrell[8]; 9. 52-JD Fry[1]; 10. 49-Justin Fifield[2]; 11. (DNS) 82-Joshua Hanna

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 79X-Keith Martin[1]; 2. 22X-Steven Shebester[4]; 3. 1-Paul White[3]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[5]; 5. 44-Jason Howell[9]; 6. 20-Chad Wilson[6]; 7. 118-Scott Evans[11]; 8. 91-Cody Price[8]; 9. 21-Michelle Parson[15]; 10. 15-Jeremy Jonas[7]; 11. 3S-Stephen Smith[13]; 12. 01J-Jeb Sessums[12]; 13. 04-Kyle Jones[17]; 14. 57-Chase Parson[14]; 15. 02X-Cody Freeman[16]; 16. 4B-Austin Burkham[20]; 17. 52-JD Fry[18]; 18. 74-Colby Estes[19]; 19. 10-Bryan Debrick[2]; 20. 2-Michael Day[10]