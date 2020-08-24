Monarch Motor Speedway now a 2-day event with 305 sprints

by John Rittenoure

– TULSA, Okla. (August 21, 2020) – A second day of racing and an invitation to the 305 sprints to compete highlight the next AmeriFlex / OCRS event now scheduled for September 11-12 at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Two complete shows will be run starting on Friday, September 11 followed by another round of AmeriFlex / OCRS competition on Saturday, September 12.

The 305 sprints will be allowed to run both days but must use a 3×5 wing, Contact Competition Director JD Etter if you need a 3×5 wing for the event.

Etter also has some wings available for the October 16 season finale that has just been added to the AmeriFlex / OCRS schedule.

305 sprints will NOT be allowed for the September 26 AmeriFlex Challenge V at Salina Highbanks Speedway.

