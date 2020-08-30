Photo Gallery: August 29, 2020 at Attica Raceway Park Attica Raceway Park, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery John Ivy (77I) and Travis Philo (#5T). (Acton Photo) Paul Weaver won the 305 sprint car feature at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) Travis Philo won the sprint car feature Saturday at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) Paul Weaver cutting through the field during the 305 feature at Attica Raceway Park. (Action Photo) John Ivy (77I) and Travis Philo (#5T). (Acton Photo) Related Stories: Attica and AFCS 410 series to hand out point funds Nov. 23 Attica Raceway Park to hand out $47,000 in point funds AtticaRacewayPark to hand out $47,000 in point fund/contingency awards Nov. 18 Jordan Ryan wins 305 feature at Attica Mintz leads FAST stars into Attica Attica Raceway ParkPhoto Gallery