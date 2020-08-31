Justin Sanders Wins at Petaluma

PETALUMA, CA (August 30, 2020) — Justin Sanders won the sprint car feature Sunday night at Petaluma Speedway. Sanders moved up from seventh starting spot, taking the lead after problems befell Ryan Robinson just past the halfway point in the 25-lap feature. Sanders held on the remaining distance for the victory over Andy Forsberg and Kaleb Montgomery.

Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, California

Sunday August 30, 2020

Feature:

1. 16a-Justin Sanders

2. 92-Andy Forsberg

3. 8-Kaleb Montgomery

4. 24-Chase Johnson

5. 24h-Travis Henry

6. 2x-Chase Majdic

7. 21-Michael Ing

8. 7h-Jake Haulot

9. 12j-John Clark

10. 88-Brad Bumgarner

11. 5v-Sean Becker

12. 56-Willie Croft

13. 14w-Ryan Robinson

14. 78-Bret Barney

15. 3t-Nicholas Ringo

16. 57n-Dennis Furia, Jr

17. 9n-Shawn Arriaga

18. 19-Art McCarthy

19. 2xm-Max Mittry

20. 80n-Justin Bradway