Hockett//McMillin Memorial | Lucas Oil Speedway | September 17-19, 2020

Who: ASCS National Tour | ASCS Warrior Region

What: 10th annual General Tire Hockett/McMillin Memorial

When: September 17-19, 2020

Where: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Note: Masks and Social Distancing is recommended, not required.

Track Info: Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Website: http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Email: webmaster@lucasoilspeedway.com

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Any and all information regarding times, prices, and format are subject to change.

Times and Prices

September 17 & 18:

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:05 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $20

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $17

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Pit Pass $35

September 19

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:30 P.M.

Racing: 6:30 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $27

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Pit Pass $40

Hockett/McMillin ASCS Format:

No split Qualifying Nights. All drivers will compete in both qualifying nights as combined points from Heat Races, Qualifiers, B-Mains, and A-Mains will set the lineup for Top 8 on Saturday night.

Any tie in points will be broken by Friday’s passing point totals. ASCS Format will be utilized with draw in for Heat Race starting position and passing points to determine drivers who advance to Qualifiers and B-Mains.

49 cars or less: Top 30 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 3 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 18 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

50 cars or more: Top 40 in Passing Points from Heat Races will move into 4 Qualifiers. Remainder will fall to the tail of the night’s “B” Features. Top 24 will be inverted with the highest point earner from Heat Races starting sixth in the first Qualifier. Qualifiers will be 8 laps each. Passing Points will be utilized with the driver’s total points combined with their Heat Race total. The top 16 in combined Passing Points will advance to the A-Feature. Drivers will not redraw for their starting position. Lineup is straight up by the combined Passing Point total. The remainder will fall into B-Features. Number of B-Features is dependent upon the number of cars. 40-50 cars means remaining drivers will drop into two “B” Features. 51-60 will drop into three “B” Features. Lineup will be done by passing point totals with 17th going to the pole of the first “B” Feature, 18th to the pole of the second “B” Feature, etc.

If one B is needed, the top 6 drivers will advance to the A-Feature. If two B’s, then the top three, if three B’s, then the top two.

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into 4 Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday.

Lineup will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

The remainder of the field will fall into three B-Main, straight up by their finish. Top two from each B-Main will advance to the A-Feature.

Format subject to change depending on car count

Thursday and Friday Race Points will follow the following scale:

Heat Race:

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

Qualifiers:

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1

B-Feature: Based on number of B-Features. Starting with the first non-transfer:

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

80

79

78

A-Feature: Based on ASCS points structure for standard A-Mains:

150

142

135

130

125

122

119

116

113

110

108

106

104

102

100

98

96

94

92

90

89

88

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award event points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3.000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400;

Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

2020 Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 1,377; 2. Roger Crockett 1,247; 3. Harli White 1,231; 4. Blake Hahn 1,152; 5. Matt Covington 1,126; 6. Scott Bogucki 1,121; 7. Jordon Mallett 1,097; 8. Dylan Westbrook 1,044; 9. Garet Williamson 990; 10. Alex Hill 966; 11. Danny Sams 956; 12. Chase Randall 929; 13. Travis Reber 847; 14. Ryan Bickett 844; 15. Dominic Scelzi 610;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 4 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park; 6/25 – Caney Valley Speedway; 6/27 – I-30 Speedway; 7/17 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Matt Covington – 1 (2/28 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway); Harli White – 1 (7/11 – Riverside International Speedway); Austin McCarl – 1 (8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (8/7 – Knoxville Raceway); Kerry Madsen – 1 (8/8 – Knoxville Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/9 – Southern Iowa Speedway);

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Triple X Race, Co.