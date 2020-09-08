McDermand tops Alexander Sycamore Memorial

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., Sep. 5—Defending Series Champion Chase McDermand increased his series points lead by winning the Franklin B. Alexander Memorial 25-lap Badger Midget Series feature Saturday Night at Sycamore.

Rookie Derek Doerr paced the intinal two laps before a five-car accident involving front runners Nick Baran, Joran Mattson, and fast qualifier Ryan Zeliski. Baran and Mattson rejoined the race at the tail of the field. McDermand passed Doerr for the lead as the pair exiting Turn 2 on Lap 4.

McDermand continued to lead to the field as three cautions between Laps 8 to 14 kept the field bunched up. McDermand continued to lead Zach Boden, with eight laps to go, while Nick Baran and Mattson continued their change through the field. On Lap 23 Tyler Baran and Kevin Olson tangled battling for third place setting up a two-lap shootout. McDermand finished three cars length of Bode. Nick Baran finished third, Mattson, and Kyle Brinkman.

“Getting the lead earlier kept me out of lapped traffic and a clear track. Thanks to the Alexander Family and AFS for posting bonus money” commented McDermand who drove the Kevin McDermand owned Spike/Chevrolet No. 40. McDermand collected $2,000 for the first place prize.

McDermand holds a 22-point lead over Nick Baran heading to the Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) Challenge. A $1,500 bonus awaits McDermand if he wins the Sept 5 Sycamore event and the Sept. 12 Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track event. If McDermand fails to win both events, all drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally. .

SUMMARY

25-lap Feature: 1. Chase McDermand; 2. Zach Boden; 3. Nick Baran; 4. Joran Mattson; 5. Kyle Brinkman; 6. Jeremy Douglas; 7.. Kevin Douglas; 8. Jake Doeher; 9. Kurt Mayhew; 10. Lamont Critchett; 11. Jake Goeglein; 12. Tyler Baran; 13. Kyle Koch; 14;Kevin Olson;15. Pat Hensen; 16.Tristan Koenigs 17. Jeff Zelinski; 18. Derek Doerr Jr.; 19. Brad Greenup; 20. Harrison Kleven; 21. Dave Collins Jr.; 22. Ryan Zelinski.

10-lap Saldana Race Products Semi Feature Winner: Koenings.

8-lap Simpson Race Products Heat Race Winner: Brinkman.

8-lap Engler Machine Heat Race Winner: Greenup.

8-lap Madison Fire Extinguisher Heat Race Winner: McDermand.

8-lap Autometer Heat Race Winner: T. Baran

Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time: Zielski 15.232 seconds.

Cars Present: 30 Feature Lap Leaders: Doerr 1-4, McDermand 5-25.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 533; 2. Nick Baran 511; 3. Tyler Baran349; 4. Kevin Douglas 347; 5. Jeff Zelinski 310;6. Kurt Mayhew 286; 7. Derek Doerr 284; 8. Ryan Zielski 275; 9. Jeremy Douglas 266; 10. Kevin Olson 261.

RACE NOTES

—The feature victory for McDermand was his second at Sycamore was his first career Badger feature victory came July 7, 2018 at the track.

—Rookie Derek Doerr led the first four laps of the feature. His first four of his career.

—Kurt Mayhew (9th) and Jake Goeglein (11th) won the Howard Law Cash Draws, a bonus for a randomly selected feature finishing positions.

—Kyle Brinkman claimed the Advance Race Suspensions Hard Charger Award improving fifteen positions.

—Pat Henson collected a $50 bonus by finishing 15th in the feature, The bonus was posted by Corson Racing & EnviroFab.

—The remaining Badger Sycamore event is Saturday Sept. 26.