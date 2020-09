PUNTA GORDA, FL (September 11, 2020) — The Southern Sprint Car Shootout event scheduled at 417 Southern Speedway on Saturday was cancelled due to rain. Series and track officials opted to cancel the weekend due to the amount of rain the facility has received along with more predicted in the forecast for Saturday. The next event for the Southern Sprint Car Shootout tour is scheduled for Saturday September 26 at Showtime Speedway in Pinellas Park, Florida.