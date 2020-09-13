Dewease Wins the 2020 Tuscarora 50

By Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (September 13, 2020) – For the seventh time in his career, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Lance Dewease is a Tuscarora 50 champion at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, collecting a $53,000 payday in the process, as well as over $1,000 in lap money, while simultaneously stretching his Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 win count to 41, 12 of which at the Port Royal “Speed Palace.”

“My guys work really hard. This car was easy to drive tonight and that’s the key,” an elated Lance Dewease said in Port Royal Speedway victory lane, driver of the Kreitz Racing, Schannauer Plumbing and Heating, Hess Ornamental Iron, No. 69K sprint car. “I’m just happy for all of the guys and all of our sponsors. It’s a whole-team effort. Everyone works so hard.”

The Fayetteville, Pennsylvania-native, who started from the pole position as the result of a top-six redraw, was in command of the feature field for the first 18 circuits, as well as the final 13, losing the top spot to St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu on lap 19 before reclaiming the lead on lap 38. Abreu, who started alongside Dewease on the front row, earned the advantage over the Kreitz Racing No. 69K during a battle in traffic, first missing a slide job attempt on lap 14 before officially taking the lead on lap 19.

Unfortunately for Abreu, a problem with the car’s universal joint forced the familiar No. 24 to go pit-side allowing Dewease to inherit command shortly after the competition yellow at half way.

“I think I was being a little too conservative with the lapped cars which allowed Rico (Abreu) to get by me,” Lance Dewease said. “I thought we would get back by him among the lap cars because I felt like I was hitting some pretty good marks. We probably weren’t as good as we were last night, but the track was pretty tricky. You can have the fastest car at the track and still not win if you don’t catch some breaks. We caught the breaks tonight.

“When I started racing, I just wanted to race. Kinda like Kyle (Larson), I just wanted to race. It didn’t matter what it was. To be doing this for four decades means two things: I’m old and I’ve been fortunate enough to be pretty successful for a long time. I’ve had the opportunity to drive for a lot of great people.”

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri would battle ahead four spots to finish second at the Port Royal “Speed Palace,” followed by Dylan Cisney, a hard-charging Kyle Larson from 22nd, and Thursday night winner, Cory Eliason.

What’s Next:

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the month of September with another round in Pennsylvania Posse Country, this time revising Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 18-19. The final All Star visit to Pennsylvania of 2020 will be headlined with the annual $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway. For more information, please visit Williams Grove Speedway and Lincoln Speedway at their respective online homes, www.williamsgrove.com and www.lincolnspeedway.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

Contingency Awards/Results: Port Royal Speedway – September 12, 2020:

Event: The 53rd Annual Tuscarora 50

Entries: 51

C&R Racing Warm-Ups: Rico Abreu – 15.534

Lincoln Electric Fast Qualifier: Anthony Macri – 15.271

Ford Performance Heat #1 Winner: Anthony Macri

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #2 Winner: Lance Dewease

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #3 Winner: TJ Stutts

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Rico Abreu

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Ford Performance Heat #6 Winner: Dylan Cisney

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting & Embroidery B-Main Winner: Logan Wagner

Rayce Rudeen Foundation First Non-Transfer: Skylar Gee

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet A-Main Winner: Lance Dewease

Hercules Tire A-Main Hard Charger: Kyle Larson (+18)

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 15.271; 2. 14-Tony Stewart, 15.447; 3. 13-Paul McMahan, 15.518; 4. 91r-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.558; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.569; 6. 98-Jared Esh, 15.590; 7. 55-Mike Wagner, 15.603; 8. 69K-Lance Dewease, 15.612; 9. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 15.614; 10. 18-Gio Scelzi, 15.614; 11. 70-Cale Thomas, 15.624; 12. 11T-TJ Stutts, 15.651; 13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 15.720; 14. 12-Blane Heimbach, 15.797; 15. 99M-Kyle Moody, 15.827; 16. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 15.857; 17. 33W-Michael Walter, 16.068; 18. 87k-Alan Krimes, 16.072; 19. 12s-Brent Shearer, 16.109; 20. 39T-Justin Peck, 16.109; 21. 19-Curt Stroup, 16.122; 22. 73B-Brett Michalski, 16.126; 23. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.140; 24. 880-Drew Ritchey, 16.389; 25. 24B-Dustin Baney, 16.410; 26. 12w-Troy Fraker, 17.043

Group (B)

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 15.478; 2. 26-Cory Eliason, 15.494; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 15.525; 4. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.551; 5. 21-Brian Brown, 15.560; 6. 1-Logan Wagner, 15.565; 7. 9-James McFadden, 15.614; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.736; 9. 17-Ian Madsen, 15.751; 10. 6-Ryan Smith, 15.753; 11. 42-Sye Lynch, 15.756; 12. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 15.759; 13. 39-Spencer Bayston, 15.783; 14. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.791; 15. 72-Shane Stewart, 15.794; 16. 25-Tyler Bear, 15.797; 17. 99-Skylar Gee, 15.812; 18. 2F-AJ Flick, 15.812; 19. 11-Zeb Wise, 15.843; 20. 24w-Lucas Wolfe, 15.929; 21. 5-Brent Marks, 15.986; 22. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer, 16.004; 23. 14T-Tyler Walton, 16.053; 24. 75-Nicole Bower, 16.236; 25. 97-Brie Hershey, 16.333

Heat #1 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

1. 39M-Anthony Macri [4]; 2. 18-Gio Scelzi [1]; 3. 55-Mike Wagner [2]; 4. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt [3]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [5]; 6. 55K-Robbie Kendall [6]; 7. 73B-Brett Michalski [8]; 8. 12S-Brent Shearer [7]; 9. 24B-Dustin Baney [9]

Heat #2 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

1. 69K-Lance Dewease [2]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich [3]; 3. 14-Tony Stewart [4]; 4. 12-Blane Heimbach [5]; 5. 39T-Justin Peck [7]; 6. 33W-Michael Walter [6]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [8]; 8. 70-Cale Thomas [1]; 9. 12W-Troy Fraker [9]

Heat #3 – Group (A) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

1. 11T-TJ Stutts [1]; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer [2]; 3. 13-Paul McMahan [4]; 4. 98-Jared Esh [3]; 5. 99M-Kyle Moody [5]; 6. 19-Curt Stroup [7]; 7. 87K-Alan Krimes [6]; 8. 880-Drew Ritchey [8]

Heat #4 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

1. 24-Rico Abreu [3]; 2. 9-James McFadden [2]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [4]; 4. 39-Spencer Bayston [5]; 5. 6-Ryan Smith [1]; 6. 11-Zeb Wise [7]; 7. 25-Tyler Bear [6]; 8. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [8]; 9. 97-Brie Hershey [9]

Heat #5 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [2]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason [4]; 3. 21-Brian Brown [3]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 5. 42-Sye Lynch [1]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee [6]; 7. 24W-Lucas Wolfe [7]; 8. 14T-Tyler Walton [8]

Heat #6 – Group (B) (8 Laps) – Top 3 Transfer

1. 5C-Dylan Cisney [1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4]; 3. 17-Ian Madsen [2]; 4. 1-Logan Wagner [3]; 5. 5-Brent Marks [7]; 6. 2F-AJ Flick [6]; 7. 75-Nicole Bower [8]; 8. 72-Shane Stewart [5]

C-Main (8 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 72-Shane Stewart [8]; 2. 73B-Brett Michalski [3]; 3. 25-Tyler Bear [2]; 4. 24W-Lucas Wolfe [4]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson [5]; 6. 14T-Tyler Walton [12]; 7. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [10]; 8. 24B-Dustin Baney [13]; 9. 97-Brie Hershey [14]; 10. 75-Nicole Bower [6]; 11. 12S-Brent Shearer [9]; 12. 87K-Alan Krimes [1]; 13. 70-Cale Thomas [7]; 14. 12W-Troy Fraker [15]; 15. 880-Drew Ritchey [11]

B-Main (12 Laps) – Top 6 Transfer

1. 1-Logan Wagner [2]; 2. 39-Spencer Bayston [4]; 3. 12-Blane Heimbach [5]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [6]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [7]; 6. 98-Jared Esh [3]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee [13]; 8. 72-Shane Stewart [18]; 9. 73B-Brett Michalski [19]; 10. 55K-Robbie Kendall [12]; 11. 19-Curt Stroup [16]; 12. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]; 13. 2F-AJ Flick [15]; 14. 39T-Justin Peck [10]; 15. 42-Sye Lynch [9]; 16. 11-Zeb Wise [17]; 17. 33W-Michael Walter [14]; 18. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt [1]

NQ Main (20 Laps)

1. 24w-Lucas Wolfe [13]; 2. 73B-Brett Michalski [2]; 3. 14T-Tyler Walton [15]; 4. 19-Curt Stroup [4]; 5. 25-Tyler Bear [12]; 6. 97-Brie Hershey [18]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson [14]; 8. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer [16]; 9. 24B-Dustin Baney [17]; 10. 75-Nicole Bower [19]; 11. 12s-Brent Shearer [20]; 12. 12w-Troy Fraker [21]; 13. 42-Sye Lynch [8]; 14. 55K-Robbie Kendall [3]; 15. 880-Drew Ritchey [22]; 16. 87k-Alan Krimes [23]; 17. 33W-Michael Walter [10]; 18. 72-Shane Stewart [1]

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease [1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [6]; 3. 5C-Dylan Cisney [5]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [22]; 5. 26-Cory Eliason [10]; 6. 1-Logan Wagner [19]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]; 8. 39-Spencer Bayston [20]; 9. 2M-Kerry Madsen [8]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [11]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [25]; 12. 48-Danny Dietrich [9]; 13. 14-Tony Stewart [7]; 14. 55-Mike Wagner [17]; 15. 9-James McFadden [14]; 16. 12-Blane Heimbach [21]; 17. 17-Ian Madsen [18]; 18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [23]; 19. 21-Brian Brown [16]; 20. 18-Gio Scelzi [13]; 21. 87-Aaron Reutzel [12]; 22. 13-Paul McMahan [15]; 23. 24-Rico Abreu [2]; 24. 11T-TJ Stutts [3]; 25. 98-Jared Esh [24] Lap Leaders: Lance Dewease (1-18), Rico Abreu (19-37), Lance Dewease (38-50)

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of September 12, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 5344

2. Cory Eliason – 5294

3. Zeb Wise – 4904

4. Paul McMahan – 4770

5. Skylar Gee – 4646

6. Greg Wilson – 4486

7. Josh Baughman – 3858

8. Danny Dietrich – 3118

9. Kyle Larson – 3030

10. Brock Zearfoss – 3010

Ford Performance Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 55-Mike Wagner[2]

4. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[3]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall[6]

7. 73B-Brett Michalski[8]

8. 12S-Brent Shearer[7]

9. 24B-Dustin Baney[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich[3]

3. 14-Tony Stewart[4]

4. 12-Blane Heimbach[5]

5. 39T-Justin Peck[7]

6. 33W-Michael Walter[6]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

8. 70-Cale Thomas[1]

9. 12W-Troy Fraker[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11T-TJ Stutts[1]

2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]

3. 13-Paul McMahan[4]

4. 98-Jared Esh[3]

5. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]

6. 19-Curt Stroup[7]

7. 87K-Alan Krimes[6]

8. 880-Drew Ritchey[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[3]

2. 9-James McFadden[2]

3. 2M-Kerry Madsen[4]

4. 39-Spencer Bayston[5]

5. 6-Ryan Smith[1]

6. 11-Zeb Wise[7]

7. 25-Tyler Bear[6]

8. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer[8]

9. 97-Brie Hershey[9]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 26-Cory Eliason[4]

3. 21-Brian Brown[3]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

5. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

7. 24W-Lucas Wolfe[7]

8. 14T-Tyler Walton[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 5C-Dylan Cisney[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

3. 17-Ian Madsen[2]

4. 1-Logan Wagner[3]

5. 5-Brent Marks[7]

6. 2F-AJ Flick[6]

7. 75-Nicole Bower[8]

8. 72-Shane Stewart[5]

Computer Man Inc C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 72-Shane Stewart[8]

2. 73B-Brett Michalski[3]

3. 25-Tyler Bear[2]

4. 24W-Lucas Wolfe[4]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[5]

6. 14T-Tyler Walton[12]

7. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer[10]

8. 24B-Dustin Baney[13]

9. 97-Brie Hershey[14]

10. 75-Nicole Bower[6]

11. 12S-Brent Shearer[9]

DNS: 70-Cale Thomas

DNS: 880-Drew Ritchey

DNS: 87K-Alan Krimes

DNS: 12W-Troy Fraker

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 1-Logan Wagner[2]

2. 39-Spencer Bayston[4]

3. 12-Blane Heimbach[5]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[7]

6. 98-Jared Esh[3]

7. 99-Skylar Gee[14]

8. 72-Shane Stewart[19]

9. 73B-Brett Michalski[20]

10. 55K-Robbie Kendall[13]

11. 19-Curt Stroup[17]

12. 99M-Kyle Moody[9]

13. 2F-AJ Flick[16]

14. 39T-Justin Peck[11]

15. 42-Sye Lynch[10]

16. 11-Zeb Wise[18]

17. 33W-Michael Walter[15]

18. 91R-Kyle Reinhardt[1]

DNS: 5-Brent Marks

DNS: 6-Ryan Smith

Non Qualifier (20 Laps)

1. 24W-Lucas Wolfe[13]

2. 73B-Brett Michalski[2]

3. 14T-Tyler Walton[15]

4. 19-Curt Stroup

5. 25-Tyler Bear[12]

6. 97-Brie Hershey[18]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[14]

8. 8S-Trenton Sheaffer[16]

9. 24B-Dustin Baney[17]

10. 75-Nicole Bower[19]

11. 12S-Brent Shearer[20]

12. 12W-Troy Fraker[21]

13. 42-Sye Lynch[8]

14. 55K-Robbie Kendall[3]

15. 880-Drew Ritchey[22]

16. 33W-Michael Walter[10]

17. 72-Shane Stewart[1]

DNS: 2F-AJ Flick

DNS: 99-Skylar Gee

DNS: 99M-Kyle Moody

DNS: 39T-Justin Peck

DNS: 91R-Kyle Reinhardt

DNS: 11-Zeb Wise

Ollies Bargain Outlet A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 69K-Lance Dewease[1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

3. 5C-Dylan Cisney[5]

4. 57-Kyle Larson[22]

5. 26-Cory Eliason[10]

6. 1-Logan Wagner[19]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

8. 39-Spencer Bayston[20]

9. 2M-Kerry Madsen[8]

10. 51-Freddie Rahmer[11]

11. 5-Brent Marks[25]

12. 48-Danny Dietrich[9]

13. 14-Tony Stewart[7]

14. 55-Mike Wagner[17]

15. 9-James McFadden[14]

16. 12-Blane Heimbach[21]

17. 17-Ian Madsen[18]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[23]

19. 21-Brian Brown[16]

20. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[13]

21. 87-Aaron Reutzel[12]

22. 13-Paul McMahan[15]

23. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

24. 11T-TJ Stutts[3]

25. 98-Jared Esh[24]