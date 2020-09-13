Hafertepe Holds Off Crockett For Casey’s Fall Brawl Glory

From Bryan Hulbert

GREENWOOD, NE (September 12, 2020) – Landing his fifth victory of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, and first of the year with the Nebraska 360 Sprint Cars, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. topped an intense battle with Roger Crockett for his second career victory in the Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl and Bobby Parker Memorial at I-80 Speedway.

Taking off with the race lead through the first four laps, Hafertepe worked the cushion of the four-tenths mile oval while Roger Crockett rode the hub in the Tracker Native Tabaco No. 11. Advancing to the point on Lap 5, Crockett and Hafertepe traded the top spot several times before Roger started to pull away steadily. Pulling to nearly 3.500-seconds on the field before heavy slower traffic came into play, the race stayed green until Lap 21.

Restarting with a pair of slower cars between the top two drivers, the lapped traffic did little to stop Hafertepe as the Hills Racing Team No. 15h shot to the lead on Lap 26. Trading lines the following four laps, Crockett reclaimed the point on Lap 30. Only holding through the next revolution, the pair’s run to the finish came after a Lap 33 restart.

Trading lines again through the final two trips around I-80 Speedway, the last lap saw Crockett with a run to the back straightaway. Carrying that run to the hub as Hafertepe railed the cushion, the final dash to the finish put the two in a dead heat with Hafertepe getting the win by 0.093-seconds.

With the event paying out Lap Money, along with other bonuses, Hafertepe’s win was worth $5,280. Crockett picked up an extra $1,810 for an overall score of $4,810.

Moving through the field from seventh, the final restart allowed Austin McCarl to advance to the final podium step. Using the cushion, and at times the wall, Scott Bogucki rode third until Lap 34 before the No. 99 was able to slip by. The night’s Hard Charger, Matt Covington, picked up nine positions and collected an extra $500 from KnoxVegas Campground and $250 from Speedway Motors.

Jack Dover was sixth with Dylan Westbrook seventh. Carson McCarl, Terry McCarl, and Blake Hahn completed the top ten.

With a field of 41 on hand for the Casey’s General Store Midwest Fall Brawl and Bobby Parker Memorial, five SCE Gaskets Heat Race wins went to Jordon Mallett, Dylan Westbrook, Jack Dover, Roger Crockett, and Garet Williamson. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers went to Austin McCarl, Terry McCarl, and Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Cody Ledger and Seth Brahmer topped BMRS B-Features. Point Based Provisionals were used by Chase Randall, Travis Reber. The Nebraska 360’s put Rick Cerveny in the show with a Promoter’s Provisional used to put Colby Thornhill in the show.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is the 10th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. The event takes place September 17-19, 2020. Tickets are on sale at http://www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv / Nebraska 360 Sprint Car Series

Fall Brawl

I-80 Speedway

Greenwood, Nebraska

Saturday September 12, 2020

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]

2. 88K-Kyle Offill[1]

3. 44-Jesse Love[3]

4. 81-Terry McCarl[5]

5. 03-Shayle Bade[7]

6. 77X-Alex Hill[4]

7. 40-Clint Garner[8]

8. 11B-Ben Woods[6]

9. 83A-Austin Miller[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[7]

2. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]

4. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

5. 27-Carson McCarl[6]

6. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[8]

7. 28X-Rick Cerveny[5]

8. 1A-John Anderson[4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[4]

2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[8]

3. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]

4. 35L-Cody Ledger[6]

5. 24BH-Joey Danley[2]

6. 1B-Tyler Drueke[3]

7. 24N-Nathan Mills[1]

8. 14T-Trent Roth[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett[3]

2. 17W-Harli White[1]

3. 99-Austin McCarl[2]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[4]

5. 09-Matt Juhl[6]

6. 82-Jason Martin[8]

7. 9-Chase Randall[5]

8. 1K-Kelby Watt[7]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Garet Williamson[6]

2. 95-Matt Covington[1]

3. 23S-Stuart Snyder[4]

4. 77-John Klabunde[7]

5. 13V-Seth Brahmer[3]

6. 8-Devon Borden[8]

7. 19-Colby Thornhill[2]

8. 88-Travis Reber[5]

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Austin McCarl[1]

2. 53-Jack Dover[5]

3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]

4. 88K-Kyle Offill[3]

5. 09-Matt Juhl[8]

6. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

7. 82-Jason Martin[9]

8. 03-Shayle Bade[7]

9. 23S-Stuart Snyder[2]

10. 24BH-Joey Danley[10]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Terry McCarl[1]

2. 28-Scott Bogucki[4]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[5]

4. 17W-Harli White[3]

5. 35L-Cody Ledger[2]

6. 24-Garet Williamson[6]

7. 40-Clint Garner[10]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

9. 21P-Robbie Price[7]

10. 8-Devon Borden[9]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[6]

2. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[7]

4. 95-Matt Covington[3]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]

6. 44-Jesse Love[2]

7. 77-John Klabunde[4]

8. 13V-Seth Brahmer[9]

9. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[8]

10. 77X-Alex Hill[10]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 35L-Cody Ledger[1]

2. 40-Clint Garner[3]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[4]

4. 44-Jesse Love[2]

5. 9-Chase Randall[9]

6. 83-Lynton Jeffrey[6]

7. 1B-Tyler Drueke[8]

8. 23S-Stuart Snyder[5]

9. 24N-Nathan Mills[11]

10. 88-Travis Reber[12]

11. 14T-Trent Roth[10]

12. 83A-Austin Miller[13]

13. 24BH-Joey Danley[7]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 13V-Seth Brahmer[4]

2. 82-Jason Martin[2]

3. 8-Devon Borden[6]

4. 21P-Robbie Price[5]

5. 03-Shayle Bade[3]

6. 77-John Klabunde[1]

7. 19-Colby Thornhill[8]

8. 28X-Rick Cerveny[7]

9. 11B-Ben Woods[9]

10. 1A-John Anderson[10]

DNS: 77X-Alex Hill

DNS: 1K-Kelby Watt

A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[1]

2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]

3. 99-Austin McCarl[7]

4. 28-Scott Bogucki[5]

5. 95-Matt Covington[14]

6. 53-Jack Dover[3]

7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

8. 27-Carson McCarl[9]

9. 81-Terry McCarl[8]

10. 52-Blake Hahn[16]

11. 35L-Cody Ledger[17]

12. 24-Garet Williamson[6]

13. 24D-Danny Sams III[21]

14. 17W-Harli White[13]

15. 40-Clint Garner[19]

16. 14-Jordon Mallett[10]

17. 19-Colby Thornhill[26]

18. 9-Chase Randall[23]

19. 13V-Seth Brahmer[18]

20. 88-Travis Reber[24]

21. 17B-Ryan Bickett[11]

22. 28X-Rick Cerveny[25]

23. 88K-Kyle Offill[12]

24. 09-Matt Juhl[15]

25. 82-Jason Martin[20]

26. 8-Devon Borden[22]