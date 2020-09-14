2020 PRI Trade Show Cancelled

(September 14, 2020) – Performance Racing Industries announced Monday that their annual trade show will not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation.

The PRI trade show held every December, billed as the world’s premier auto racing trade show, traditional brings thousands of people to Indianapolis for the three day show and events leading up to the event.

Full refunds for PRI Trade Show exhibitor booth deposits will be issued. Hotel reservations booked through the official PRI hotel booking website will be automatically cancelled in the coming days.