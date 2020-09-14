Jordan Poirier and Liam Martin Win Features at Humberstone

From Humberstone Speedway

PORT COLBORNE, ONT (September 13, 2020) – Jordan Poirier earned his first career New Humberstone Speedway checkered flag Sunday night as the St. Mathieu de Beloeil, Quebec native won the A-Main for the 360 Sprint Cars at the Port Colborne, Ontario facility. Binbrook, Ontario’s Liam Martin scored the victory in the Action Sprint Tour A-Main. “The Merlin Magician”, Steve Shaw from Merlin, Ontario won the main event in the JC Auto Thunderstocks. Welland, Ontario’s Kyle Rothwell picked up the victory in the Glo & Go Tanning Mini Stocks.

For the first time in the track’s history, the speedway hosted a 360 Sprint/Crate Sprint doubleheader.

During hot laps, both Sprint car divisions have new track record holders. Jacob Dykstra set a quick time with the Action Sprint Tour with a 13.649. Shone Evans shattered the 360 Sprint track record by almost two full seconds with a 12.788. A total of five drivers ran laps under 13 seconds, including Cory Turner (12.900), Ryan Turner (12.934), Travis Cunningham (12.967), and Mitch Brown (12.989). Dylan Westbrook had the track records entering the night.

Fans are encouraged to watch the racing action on Monday, September 14th on GForce TV.

Racing took place with 100 fans in the stands via a lottery-style draw and all drivers and crews practiced social distancing as guidelines and recommendations were in place by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

Humerstone Speedway

Port Colbourn, Ontario

Sunday September 13, 2020

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Jordan Poirier

2. Cory Turner

3. Liam Martin

4. Shone Evans

5. Mitch Brown

6. Aaron Turkey

7. Jamie Turner

8. Travis Cunningham

9. Jake Brown

10. Jim Huppunen

11. Chris Jones

12. Holly Porter

13. Ryan Turner

14. Dave McKnight Jr

15. Josh Hansen

16. Scott Burk

17. Glenn Styres

18. Kevin Pauls

19. Jeremy Hughes

Heat Race Winners: Jamie Turner, Aaron Turkey, Mitch Brown

Action Sprint Tour

Feature:

1. Liam Martin

2. Nick Sheridan

3. Allen Downey

4. Paul Klager

5. Steven Beckett

6. Jacob Dykstra

7. Jordan Hill

8. Dereck Lemyre

9. Brett Stratford

10. Luke Stewart

11. Ryan Dinning

12. Adrian Stahle

13. Rob Neely

14. Johnny Miller

15. Terry Baker

16. Noelle Teal

17. Trevor Young

18. DJ Christie

19. Brian Nanticoke

20. Lance Erskine

21. Curtis Gartly

22. Ryan Fraser

23. Dale Curran

24. Darren Dryden

Heat Race Winners: Brett Stratford, Paul Klager, Jacob Dykstra