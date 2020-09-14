Jordan Poirier and Liam Martin Win Features at Humberstone

From Humberstone Speedway
PORT COLBORNE, ONT (September 13, 2020) – Jordan Poirier earned his first career New Humberstone Speedway checkered flag Sunday night as the St. Mathieu de Beloeil, Quebec native won the A-Main for the 360 Sprint Cars at the Port Colborne, Ontario facility. Binbrook, Ontario’s Liam Martin scored the victory in the Action Sprint Tour A-Main. “The Merlin Magician”, Steve Shaw from Merlin, Ontario won the main event in the JC Auto Thunderstocks. Welland, Ontario’s Kyle Rothwell picked up the victory in the Glo & Go Tanning Mini Stocks.
For the first time in the track’s history, the speedway hosted a 360 Sprint/Crate Sprint doubleheader.
During hot laps, both Sprint car divisions have new track record holders. Jacob Dykstra set a quick time with the Action Sprint Tour with a 13.649. Shone Evans shattered the 360 Sprint track record by almost two full seconds with a 12.788. A total of five drivers ran laps under 13 seconds, including Cory Turner (12.900), Ryan Turner (12.934), Travis Cunningham (12.967), and Mitch Brown (12.989). Dylan Westbrook had the track records entering the night.
Fans are encouraged to watch the racing action on Monday, September 14th on GForce TV.
Racing took place with 100 fans in the stands via a lottery-style draw and all drivers and crews practiced social distancing as guidelines and recommendations were in place by the Ontario Ministry of Health.
Humerstone Speedway
Port Colbourn, Ontario
Sunday September 13, 2020
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. Jordan Poirier
2. Cory Turner
3. Liam Martin
4. Shone Evans
5. Mitch Brown
6. Aaron Turkey
7. Jamie Turner
8. Travis Cunningham
9. Jake Brown
10. Jim Huppunen
11. Chris Jones
12. Holly Porter
13. Ryan Turner
14. Dave McKnight Jr
15. Josh Hansen
16. Scott Burk
17. Glenn Styres
18. Kevin Pauls
19. Jeremy Hughes
Heat Race Winners: Jamie Turner, Aaron Turkey, Mitch Brown
Action Sprint Tour
Feature:
1. Liam Martin
2. Nick Sheridan
3. Allen Downey
4. Paul Klager
5. Steven Beckett
6. Jacob Dykstra
7. Jordan Hill
8. Dereck Lemyre
9. Brett Stratford
10. Luke Stewart
11. Ryan Dinning
12. Adrian Stahle
13. Rob Neely
14. Johnny Miller
15. Terry Baker
16. Noelle Teal
17. Trevor Young
18. DJ Christie
19. Brian Nanticoke
20. Lance Erskine
21. Curtis Gartly
22. Ryan Fraser
23. Dale Curran
24. Darren Dryden
Heat Race Winners: Brett Stratford, Paul Klager, Jacob Dykstra