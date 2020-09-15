Full Field of Supermodifieds to Converge at Star Speedway for 55th Running of Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Classic

By Camden Proud

EPPING, NH (September 15, 2020) – Classic Week is HERE! This Saturday, September 19, the International Supermodified Association will close out its brief 2020 slate with the 55th running of the $4,000 to win Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Classic 125 at Star Speedway in Epping, NH.

With Supermodified racing at an all-time premium due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a unique mix of teams who are eager for more track time, providing race fans with what is sure to be the largest Classic field we have seen since 2016.

The full field of over 25 big block Supermodifieds expected will boast four former champions of the event; including the defending racer winner Jeff Abold, 7-time Star Classic champion Russ Wood, 5-time champion Chris Perley, and 2013 and 2018 champion Jon McKennedy.

As Abold looks to defend his title and extend the unbelievable streak of nine straight years with a top five finish in the Classic, he will be challenged by a very strong number of fellow Oswego Speedway regulars such as 9-time track champion Otto Sitterly, the only female Supermodified winner in history; Alison Sload, in her return to winged racing, defending International Classic champion Tyler Thompson, Oswego track record holder Brandon Bellinger, two more feature winners in 2-time ‘Mr. Supermodified’ Dave Danzer and 2016 Grand Prix champion Aric Iosue, plus veteran talent Dan Connors Jr, who will be on hand with his beautiful Hawk Chassis.

Joining these four Star Classic champions and eight Oswego Speedway regulars will be a healthy lineup from New England.

Although an Ordway has not won the Star Classic since 1998; this year’s Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler champion Mike Ordway Jr, who lead several laps before nose wing trouble a year ago, would love to change that this weekend.

To do so, Ordway will have to best three of New England’s all-time greats in Wood, Perley, and McKennedy, all of the Oswego invaders, plus former World Series champion Ben Seitz, 9-time ISMA winner the ‘Jersey Jet’ Joey Payne, longtime ISMA regular and winner Dan Bowes, Star Classic veterans Jamie Timmons, Mike Netishen and Dave Duggan, plus up and coming talents Ryan Locke and Bobby Chartier, along with rookies Bobby Timmons III, Eric Emhoff and Kenny White Jr. Making the long trip out from Ohio to pilot the Massachusetts based Lane Racing No. 97 is 11-time ISMA winner Timmy Jedrzejek.

Additionally, four Midwest teams, including 2018 ISMA champion Kyle Edwards; who will drive the brand new Bodnar car, 2018 Midwest Super Series champion Mike McVetta, first-time MSS winner and also the most recent Supermodified victor this year at the Lorain County Speedway; Rich Reid, and finally AJ Lesiecki, who will pilot the brand new, homebuilt Lesiecki Racing 88 in its first trip to New England.

Several bonuses have been posted for teams including a $250 check to any competitor who breaks the Star Speedway track record, a $200 ISMA Fast Time Trialer Bonus sponsored by Radical Race Gear, the lucrative $1,000 halfway bonus sponsored by Shea Concrete, a $200 ‘Hard Charger’ bonus from Baker Steel Detailing, and lastly the $100 Last Car Running Award sponsored by the 4th Turn Crazies.

Lap sponsors have been filled for all 125 trips around Star Speedway totalling over $5,000 in added payout which will see $20 go to the leader, $10 to 2nd and $10 to a random car drawn every lap. While the board is full, laps can be doubled. Please email or call / text Debbie Lane at (978)-807-6243 or debbielane316@gmail.com.

Pre-sale tickets for the Star Speedway Classic are now SOLD OUT, but if you do not yet have your ticket, 250 more will go on sale at the race track Saturday on a first come, first serve basis. Pricing is $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and kids 11 to 16, and $5 for kids 10 and under. Pit passes will be sold on raceday as well.

Pits will open at 11:45am, ISMA cars will be asked to fire engines at 12:00pm, practice sessions will be held from 1:10 to 1:30, 2:20 to 2:45, and 3:50 to 4:05pm, with time trials at 4:45pm. The racing program will start at 5:05pm, and includes action for 350 Supermodifieds, and the NEMA and NEMA Lites, with the Star Classic 125 serving as the nightcap.

For the latest updates and information on this weekend’s events, fans should visit the ISMA site at www.ISMASupers.com, LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/ISMASupers, and FOLLOW on Twitter and Instagram @ISMASupers.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing.

TENTATIVE Roster – 55th Annual Bob Webber Sr. Memorial Star Classic 125 – Saturday, September 19, 2020:

01 – Dan Connors Jr.

02 – Brandon Bellinger

05 – Jeff Abold

1E – Kyle Edwards

2 – Eric Emhoff

7 – Otto Sitterly

9 – Russ Wood

11 – Chris Perley

14 – Joey Payne

22 – Mike McVetta

25 – Dan Bowes

27 – Jamie Timmons

29 – Bobby Chartier

31 – Bobby Timmons III

32 – Ben Seitz

37 – Ryan Locke

39 – Alison Sload

51 – Dave Duggan

52 – Dave Danzer

55 – Rich Reid

55 – Mike Netishen

61 – Mike Ordway Jr.

75 – Aric Iosue

77X – Kenny White Jr.

79 – Jon McKennedy

88 – AJ Lesiecki

97 – Timmy Jedrzejek

98T – Tyler Thompson