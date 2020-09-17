United Rebel Sprint Series Heads back to Dodge City Raceway Park This Weekend

From Rick Salem

DODGE CITY, Kansas (September 16, 2020) – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series Presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing are back in action on Saturday, September 19. Series’ drivers will head to 3/8-mile semi-banked clay oval of Dodge CityRacewayPark for the 8th Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5PM, hot laps at 7PM and racing to begin at 7:30PM. General admission is $15 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Visit www.racinboys.com for live audio feed. With the United Rebel Sprint Series and Dodge City Raceway Park Sprint Cars will be IMCA Modifieds, Sport Modifieds, Stock Cars, and Hobby Stocks.

With only a handful of races left in the season, two-time and defending champion, Zach Blurton, has chipped away at the United Rebel Sprint Series points lead over JD Johnson. Blurton comes into the weekend’s event at DCRP fresh off a feature win at 81 Speedway last Saturday.

Join the Mel Hambelton Ford Racing United Rebel Sprint Series this Saturday, September 19 at Dodge CityRacewayPark in Dodge City, Kansas for an action-packed event.

For more information on rules, results, schedules, and more please visit the URSS official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com. To stay up-to-date, visit their Facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).