Geoff Ensign Triumphs at Petaluma

PETALUMA, CA (September 19, 2020) — Charging from fourth, “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign (Sebastopol, CA) fought off D.J. Johnson to score the non-point USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory at Petaluma Speedway. Returning from a devastating motorcycle accident, Ensign took command from his wife Shayna before earning his third career series win. Johnson, “Wild” Billy Aton, Ryan Timmons, and fast qualifier Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the top-five drivers.

Making his first start in Jim Richardson’s #8 Wiesz Racing Engines DRC, Montgomery posted his third career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award with a time of 15.276 over the 10-car roster.

Aton claimed the night’s Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job honors with a third place run from seventh.

The heat race victories were claimed by Aton (Extreme Mufflers / Competition Suspension Incorporated First Heat), and Daniel Whitley (Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars / Ultra Shield Race Products Second Heat).

On October 10th, the traditional 360 sprints will make their debut at Placerville Speedway for another special non-points event. The race at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds will be broadcast live at floracing.com.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SPECIAL EVENT RACE RESULTS: September 19, 2020 – Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Kaleb Montgomery, 8, Richardson-15.276, 2. Geoff Ensign, 44, Ensign-15.438; 3. D.J. Johnson, 33, Johnson-15.478; 4. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-15.550; 5. Shayna Ensign, 9, Sylvia-15.727; 6. Matthew Haulot, 7H, Haulot-15.753; 7. Billy Aton, 26, Aton-15.757; 8. Daniel Whitley, 32, Johnson-15.827; 9. Nate Schank, 1S, Schank-16.215; 10. Bob Davis, 3R, Davis-19.006.

EXTREME MUFFLERS / COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Aton, 2. Schank, 3. Montgomery, 4. Johnson, 5. S.Ensign. NT

SWAY-A-WAY TORSION BARS / ULTRA SHIELD RACE PRODUCTS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Whitley, 2. Haulot, 3. G.Ensign, 4. Timmons, 5. Davis. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, with starting positions) 1. Geoff Ensign (4), 2. D.J. Johnson (3), 3. Billy Aton (7), 4. Ryan Timmons (6), 5. Kaleb Montgomery (5), 6. Matthew Haulot (1), 7. Daniel Whitley (8), 8. Nate Schank (9), 9. Shayna Ensign (2), 10. Bob Davis (10). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 S.Ensign, Laps 9-30 G.Ensign.

ROD END SUPPLY HARD CHARGER: Billy Aton (7th to 3rd)

NEXT USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SPECIAL EVENT: October 10 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California