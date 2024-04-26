USCS and GLSS SPRINT CARS Headline at I-75 RACEWAY THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, APRIL 26TH AND 27TH

From Pete Walton

FAYETTEVILLE, GA – April 25, 2024 – The United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters and the Great Lakes Super Sprints series will headline the racing action this Friday and Saturday night at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee during the 5th annual USCS North vs. South Sprint Car SHOOTOUT.

Pound for pound, the Winged Outlaw Sprint Cars are the most powerful dirt oval race cars in the world.

Along with the Sprint Cars, there will also be action with the weekly Divisions on the 3/8-mile clay oval.

On Friday night, the USCS Sprint Cars will compete in preliminary events with a 25-lap Main Event. The Sportsman, B-Sportsman, Street Stock, and Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions will also be competing.

Saturday night will be highlighted by a 30-lap Main Event for the USCS Sprint Cars. The Best Plumbing 604 Dirt Late Models will contest a special event with a $2000 top prize. The 602 Late Model, B-Sportsman, Thunder, and the Front-Wheel-Drive Divisions (who will be racing for $500 to win) will also be in action.

The defending and 15-time and defending USCS National Champion and Nation Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN will lead the USCS Sprint Car entry list of drivers that will represent seven different states. Another National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee, 2021 USCS National Champion Danny Smith of Chillicothe, OH will also make the trip to I-75 Raceway this weekend. Another top USCS entry is 2023 National Championship runner-up Lance Moss from Cherryville, North Carolina.



The Great Lakes Super Sprint expect to have four past Champions in the field, including the 2023 series Champion, Max Stambaugh from Elida, Ohio is an entry.

Other GLSS entries include multi-time series Champion and multi-time past USCS North vs. South winner, Jared Horstman from Cloverdale, OH, plus past series Champions Phil Gressman from Fremont, OH and Dustn Daggett from Portland, MI.

On Friday the Pit Area and Tier Parking gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and the Grandstand Gate will open at 4:30 p.m. Grandstand ticket prices are $20 for Adults on Friday.

On Saturday the Pit Gates and Tier Parking open at 3:00 pm and the Grandstand Gates open at 4:00 pm and its $25 for Adults on Saturday.

Tier Parking Tickets are $25 for Adults each night and Youth 6-11 Tier Parking tickets are $10.

Pit Passes each night are $35 for Adults, $15 for Youth 6-11, and Children 5 and under are admitted Free in all areas.

I-75 Raceway is located at 1791 Tennessee Highway 68, four miles West of I-75 at Exit 60.

For more information call 423-599-3026, or visit the track website at www.i-75racewaypark.com, and their Facebook page.

For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the series office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.