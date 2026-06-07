BRUNO IS UNSTOPPABLE, WINS 3RD STRAIGHT WITH USAC EAST COAST AT SELINSGROVE

By Kurt Bettler

Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania (June 5, 2026)………Coming into 2026 with a handful of victories already under his belt, Christian Bruno has elevated his game to another level.

On Friday night at Pennsylvania’s Selinsgrove Speedway, he took it up another notch with his third consecutive USAC East Coast Sprint Cars Presented by Baer Den Farms feature victory.

With three consecutive wins, the Deptford, New Jersey standout, driving for Gene Franckowiak, continues to cash big checks and build even bigger expectations as the calendar turns towards Eastern Storm.

The front row for the feature belonged to Rookie Joey Crilly and Ed Aikin following the redraw, while Bruno and Steven Drevicki earned heat race victories earlier in the evening.

When the green flag waved, it was Aikin showing exactly why experience matters. The veteran immediately took command, hustling around the Snyder County half-mile and holding off the charging pack in the opening laps.

But the battle at the front quickly intensified as Drevicki and Bruno reeled in the No. 7 machine. Racing side-by-side with the leader, Bruno found speed where few could, ripping around the outside groove to seize the lead on lap seven.

Starting eighth, Bruno looked poised to drive away from the field, but Kenny Miller III had no intention of making it easy. The “Thriller” attacked the cushion with reckless abandon, carrying the front wheels high and chasing the 3BC through every corner as the crowd roared its approval.

For a time, it appeared Miller might have something for the leader, but traffic ultimately played into Bruno’s hands. Navigating through slower cars with precision, Bruno found clean air and gradually stretched his advantage.

Behind the leaders, Kyle Spence quietly worked his way into contention while Drevicki remained within striking distance of the battle for the top spot. Aikin continued his impressive run near the front, and rookie points leader Kata stayed firmly in the mix as the race unfolded.

As the laps clicked away, Spence worked his way past Aikin for fourth while Kata climbed into sixth. Rookie Brendan Hires made a late-race move around Ronald Helmick, while Jason Cherry maintained a solid run inside the top ten throughout the feature.

At this point, the hottest driver in the division is undeniable. Three straight victories, relentless speed, and the confidence to charge from eighth to first have made Christian Bruno the man everyone is chasing as the summer racing season begins to heat up. The rest of the field may be closing in, but right now the road to victory lane runs straight through Bruno and the 3BC team.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: June 5, 2026 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki), 2. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick), 3. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin-Butler), 4. Joey Crilly (#51 Kelly), 5. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry), 6. Steve Downs (#12 Downs), 7. Brett Rose (#45R Rose), 8. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (3BC Franckowiak), 2. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker), 3. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller), 4. Joe Kata (#10 Kata), 5. Brendan Hires (#2 Danner), 6. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer), 7. Dale Schweikart (#78 Schweikart), 8. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Christian Bruno (8), 2. Kenny Miller III (7), 3. Steven Drevicki (5), 4. Kyle Spence (6), 5. Ed Aikin (2), 6. Joe Kata (4), 7. Brendan Hires (10), 8. Ronald Helmick (3), 9. Jason Cherry (9), 10. Olivia Thayer (12), 11. Steve Downs (11), 12. Brett Rose (13), 13. Dale Schweikart (14), 14. Shane Braxton (15), 15. Joey Crilly (1), 16. Greg Shepsis (16). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-6 Ed Aikin, Laps 7-25 Christian Bruno.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: June 27, 2026 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

RAD Hot Lap Fast Time: Christian Bruno

Bitner Automotive Hot Lap Fast Time: Steven Drevicki

Hoosier Tire Poker Chip: Jason Cherry

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Christian Bruno (8th to 1st)

JPA Hard Luck Award: Joey Crilly

J & W Home Improvement Best Crate or 305: Greg Shepsis