Ryan Timms Wins Again Ahead of Some Intense Action at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 6, 2026) – Ryan Timms grabbed the early lead from Kelby Watt and went on to the win the Leighton State Bank 410 feature event on Lakeside Casino & Resort Night at the Knoxville Raceway Saturday. The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma native has been on an unbeatable roll lately at Knoxville, but the action behind him was nothing short of stellar as Brian Brown and JJ Hickle made their own charges from row five and six at different times in some great racing action made possible by a perfectly manicured surface. Clint Garner used a restart with five laps to go to gain his 49th career win in the Randall Roofing 360 class on a night the track was celebrating legends Randy Smith, Jack Herwehe and appropriately, the all-time 360 feature winner, David Hesmer. J Kinder came on late in the going to pass 16 year old Clayton Vanderploeg to win his 16th Pro Sprints feature, tying him for second on the all-time list with Devin Kline.

Kelby Watt led lap one of the 25-lap Leighton State Bank 410 feature ahead of Ryan Timms, Justin Henderson, Carson McCarl, Austin McCarl and Brian Brown, up from row five. Timms shot by Watt to lead lap two. Watt would slow to a stop while running in second on lap five.

Timms pulled away on the restart, ahead of Henderson, Austin McCarl, Carson Mcarl and Brown. Brown made a stellar move to shoot from fifth to third on the restart. On lap seven, JJ Hickle, who had started in row six, was already breaking into the top five. He passed Austin McCarl for fourth on lap 12.

On lap 13, Brown’s great run continued, as he was able to edge Henderson for the second spot, as Timms was by himself entering lapped traffic. At that point, Brown, Henderson, Hickle and Austin McCarl were in the thick of it, all within six car lengths of each other in an epic multi-lap battle.

With ten laps to go, it was Henderson who found the low groove to move back into second. Hickle followed him into third with eight to go and then passed Henderson for second with six to go.

By then, Timms was gone, and his ninth 410 win here came 9.5 seconds in front of the hard-charger, Hickle. Henderson was third, ahead of Austin McCarl and Brown. Carson McCarl, Terry McCarl, Chris Martin, Kaleb Johnson and Tasker Phillips rounded out the top ten. Brown and Timms set quick time over their respective groups, while Brown, Kaleb Johnson, Martin and Jamie Ball won their heat races. Xavier Doney claimed the B main.

“I definitely got lucky with the invert,” said Timms in Victory Lane beside the Liebig Racing #10. “We’ve been heat racing good every night, and I just wasn’t very good in the heat race. We looked at it to see what we need to work on, or what I needed to work on. We got better, and lucky with that invert. But this thing was just so fast. We (he and Kelby) got a really good start at the beginning of that race, and he did exactly what he should have done, which was blocking my line…which I wasn’t expecting him to do. I moved up to the top and he opened up the bottom for me, and I figured I’d try it. Sure enough, that was the preferred line. I got through lapped traffic pretty good. My hat’s off to these guys.”

“These guys never give up,” said Hickle of his Matt Moro Racing #2m team, who suffered issues earlier in the night in qualifying before their run from row six to second. “And they know I’m not going to give up either. They know I’m going to go out and give them 25 hard ones every single time. I’m super proud of where I’m at right now. I hope we keep going the way we’re going and I get my picture taken with (flagman) Justin (Clark) one of these days!”

Clint Garner led the 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 main event early ahead of Tasker Phillips, Sawyer Phillips, Matt Juhl and Cam Sorrels. On lap two, Tyler Lee came to a stop, setting up a restart that saw Garner ahead of Tasker, Sawyer, Juhl and Sorrels. Tasker shot to the front, while Kade Higday made a move by Sorrels into the top five.

By lap eight, Higday was on a roll, getting by Sawyer for third. Tasker was into lapped traffic at the halfway point, while Sawyer moved back by Higday for the show position.

With five to go, Evan Semerad spun on the backstretch, setting up a Dash to the finish. Garner hit the high side of turns one and two and carried his momentum down the backstretch. He went for the “whole ball of wax” entering the low side of turn three and carried the lead to the checkers. JJ Hickle entered the top five on the same restart and carried fourth from Higday coming for the white flag.

Garner’s win aboard the TwoK Racing #40 was worth $2,000. Tasker Phillips was second ahead of brother Sawyer, Hickle and Higday. Kaleb Johnson, Juhl, Riley Goodno, hard-charger Carson McCarl and Justin Henderson completed the top ten. Hickle and Tasker Phillips set quick time over their respective groups, and Johnson, Higday, Josh Schneiderman and Juhl were the heat winners. Jackson Gray won the B main.

“I drive the heck out of this thing every time I get in it,” said Garner. “Sometimes it works better than others. Right there (on the restart), the way the car took off, and the engine and everything, I’m glad it worked out. You’ve got to time well to get in the redraw. If you miss the redraw, the rest of the night is going to be tough for you. I’m happy to be chasing (David Hesmer), and we’re good friends. They are in our pits, they hang with us. It’s nothing to be ashamed of being second to him (on the win list).”

Sixteen-year-old Clayton Vanderploeg served notice in his first ever race at the Knoxville Raceway that he is here to stay. He led from the pole in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature early ahead of Luke Lane, J Kinder, Tyler Thompson and Devin Kline. Thompson shot by Kinder on lap seven to take over third.

Vanderploeg was lapping cars with five to go, and Kinder was finally finding his groove. He passed Thompson at that point, and then got by Lane with four to go to grab second.

In turn four of lap twelve, he took the lead from Vanderploeg and led him to the finish. Lane was third, ahead of Matthew Stelzer and Thompson. Kline, Brody Johnson, Chase Young, Casey Friedrichsen and Mike Mayberry rounded out the top ten. Lane set quick time over the field and Kline and Kinder won the heats.

“I needed a different line and a different mentality,” said Kinder of his early run back in the pack. “I was just trying too hard and overdriving the track. Once I calmed down a little bit, I found that line that was out there a car length and a half, two car lengths out. I was great out there. I couldn’t stick the bottom like I wanted to, but that second line out worked. If we wouldn’t have had lapped traffic or had a caution, that would have probably been a different race. I know if was (Vanderploeg’s) first time out, and he’s probably sad, but that’s part of it. He’s going to be a good racer.”

Join us Friday and Saturday, June 12 and 13 for the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash featuring the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws. On Friday, the Raceway Tire Muffler & Exhaust Pro Sprints will be in action, while the Randall Roofing 360 sprints will be on the card on Saturday. For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Lakeside Casino and Resort Night Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.293 (2) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 28-Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.428 (3); 3. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.545 (5); 4. 11-Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.591 (9); 5. 25-Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 15.756 (15); 6. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 15.765 (14); 7. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.776 (18); 8. 19-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.814 (10); 9. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.815 (11); 10. 45X-Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.819 (12); 11. 49-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 15.850 (4); 12. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 15.921 (8); 13. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.928 (16); 14. 74-Xavier Doney, Odessa, MO, 15.945 (13); 15. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 15.977 (6); 16. 74S-Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN, 16.090 (7); 17. 2KS-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 16.219 (17); 18. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, Oakley, CA, 16.306 (1)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.515 (4); 2. 27-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.659 (16); 3. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.725 (8); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.844 (11); 5. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.899 (7); 6. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 16.034 (3); 7. 12X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 16.091 (10); 8. 3L-Dayne Kingshott, Bunbury, WA, Aust., 16.139 (2); 9. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 16.207 (17); 10. 21D-Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO, 16.269 (14); 11. 9JR-Derek Hagar, Marion, AR, 16.303 (6); 12. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.332 (1); 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister, Armour, SD, 16.456 (5); 14. 15J-Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 16.578 (12); 15. 56-Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.688 (15); 16. 10V-Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 16.711 (9); 17. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 16.711 (13)

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 21-Brian Brown (4); 2. 88-Austin McCarl (3); 3. 24-Terry McCarl (1); 4. 25-Jy Corbet (2); 5. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips (5) / 6. 49-Josh Schneiderman (6); 7. 40-Clint Garner (8); 8. 2KS-Jack Anderson (9); 9. 22-Riley Goodno (7)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.3: 1. 19-Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 11-Justin Henderson (3); 3. 1K-Kelby Watt (2); 4. 28-Jace Park (4); 5. 45X-Rees Moran (5) / 6. 74-Xavier Doney (7); 7. 121-RJ Johnson (6); 8. 74S-Sammy Swindell (8); 9. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield (9)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.5: 1. 44-Chris Martin (2); 2. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey (3); 3. 10-Ryan Timms (4); 4. 12X-Landon Crawley (1); 5. 9JR-Derek Hagar (6) / 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (7); 7. 15JR-Cole Mincer (5); 8. 44X-Scotty Johnson (9); 9. 56-Joe Simbro (8)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.0: 1. 4W-Jamie Ball (2); 2. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 3. 2M-JJ Hickle (6); 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (3); 5. 21D-Kyle Bellm (5) / 6. 3L-Dayne Kingshott (1); 7. 10V-Joe Beaver (8); 8. 15J-Jack Potter (7)

B main (started), 12 Laps, 3:30.2: 1. 74-Xavier Doney (4); 2. 49-Josh Schneiderman (1); 3. 40-Clint Garner (5); 4. 3L-Dayne Kingshott (2) / 5. 2KS-Jack Anderson (9); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister (3); 7. 121-RJ Johnson (7); 8. 10V-Joe Beaver (8); 9. 74S-Sammy Swindell (11); 10. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield (15); 11. 15JR-Cole Mincer (6); 12. 44X-Scotty Johnson (10); 13. 56-Joe Simbro (14); 14. 15J-Jack Potter (12); 15. 22-Riley Goodno (13)

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. 10-Ryan Timms (2); 2. 2M-JJ Hickle (12); 3. 11-Justin Henderson (3); 4. 88-Austin McCarl (5); 5. 21-Brian Brown (9); 6. 27-Carson McCarl (4); 7. 24-Terry McCarl (11); 8. 44-Chris Martin (10); 9. 19-Kaleb Johnson (7); 10. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips (17); 11. 28-Jace Park (15); 12. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey (6); 13. 25-Jy Corbet (13); 14. 4W-Jamie Ball (8); 15. 49-Josh Schneiderman (22); 16. 45X-Rees Moran (19); 17. 9JR-Derek Hagar (18); 18. 12X-Landon Crawley (14); 19. 74-Xavier Doney (21); 20. 3P-Sawyer Phillips (16); 21. 21D-Kyle Bellm (20); 22. 1K-Kelby Watt (1); 23. 3L-Dayne Kingshott (23); DNS – 24. 40-Clint Garner. Lap Leaders: Watt 1, Timms 2-25. Hard-charger: Hickle.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 63-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 16.087 (16); 2. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.119 (3); 3. 11M-Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 16.141 (9); 4. 22P-Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.384 (4); 5. 57-Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 16.419 (1); 6. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.483 (11); 7. 64-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.488 (17); 8. 7S-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.507 (8); 9. 71-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.512 (10); 10. 6B-AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.579 (14); 11. 7-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.594 (18); 12. 7X-Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 16.632 (12); 13. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.632 (7); 14. 32-Riley Valentine, Terril, IA, 16.844 (2); 15. 11-Rodney Huband, Wimberley, TX, 16.893 (6); 16. 11T-Trey Meredith, Dade City, FL, 16.928 (13); 17. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 17.037 (5); 18. 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville, MO, 17.134 (15)

Time Trials Group 2 (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.197 (9); 2. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.304 (2); 3. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 16.311 (15); 4. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.378 (1); 5. 49-Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 16.400 (4); 6. 09-Matt Juhl, Tea, SD, 16.420 (17); 7. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 16.491 (5); 8. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 16.507 (3); 9. 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.526 (6); 10. 01-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.573 (8); 11. 7G-Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.597 (12); 12. 59-Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 16.652 (7); 13. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.655 (11); 14. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 16.706 (16); 15. 20AU-Brayden Cooley, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 16.884 (13); 16. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 17.116 (14); 17. 21H-Levi Hinck, Sweet Springs, MO, 17.486 (10)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.5: 1. 64-Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 57-Cam Sorrels (2); 3. 63-JJ Hickle (4); 4. 11M-Justin Henderson (3); 5. 7-Dustin Selvage (6) / 6. 71-Brandon Worthington (5); 7. 11-Rodney Huband (8); 8. 1A-John Anderson (9); 9. 14-Aidan Zoutte (7)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. 24H-Kade Higday (4); 2. 7S-Sawyer Phillips (1); 3. 3R-Russell Potter (2); 4. 11T-Trey Meredith (8); 5. 7X-Tyler Lee (6) / 6. 32-Riley Valentine (7); 7. 22P-Jesse Pate (3); 8. 6B-AJ Johnson (5); DNS – 99D-Tucker Daly

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.2: 1. 49-Josh Schneiderman (2); 2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips (4); 3. 4-Cameron Martin (3); 4. 22X-Riley Goodno (1); 5. 5A-Alex Vande Voort (7) / 6. 86-Timothy Smith (5); 7. 7G-Jackson Gray (6); 8. 20AU-Brayden Cooley (8); 9. 21H-Levi Hinck (9)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 1:59.5: 1. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 2. 40-Clint Garner (4); 3. 59-Evan Semerad (6); 4. 22-Ryan Leavitt (3); 5. 01-Carson McCarl (5); 6. 38-Logan Alexander (1); 7. 33-Alan Zoutte (8); 8. 83-Kurt Mueller (7)

B main (started), 10 Laps, NT: 1. 7G-Jackson Gray (5); 2. 71-Brandon Worthington (1); 3. 86-Timothy Smith (4); 4. 38-Logan Alexander (2) / 5. 11-Rodney Huband (6); 6. 83-Kurt Mueller (11); 7. 20AU-Brayden Cooley (10); 8. 14-Aidan Zoutte (9); 9. 21H-Levi Hinck (12); 10. 1A-John Anderson (7); 11. 32-Riley Valentine (3); 12. 33-Alan Zoutte (8); DNS – 22P-Jesse Pate, 6B-AJ Johnson, 99D-Tucker Daly

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 40-Clint Garner (2); 2. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips (4); 3. 7S-Sawyer Phillips (1); 4. 63-JJ Hickle (9); 5. 24H-Kade Higday (5); 6. 64-Kaleb Johnson (7); 7. 09-Matt Juhl (6); 8. 22X-Riley Goodno (14); 9. 01-Carson McCarl (18); 10. 11M-Justin Henderson (13); 11. 22-Ryan Leavitt (16); 12. 49-Josh Schneiderman (8); 13. 4-Cameron Martin (10); 14. 59-Evan Semerad (12); 15. 57-Cam Sorrels (3); 16. 7-Dustin Selvage (17); 17. 11T-Trey Meredith (15); 18. 3R-Russell Potter (11); 19. 71-Brandon Worthington (20); 20. 38-Logan Alexander (22); 21. 7G-Jackson Gray (21); 22. 86-Timothy Smith (23); 23. 7X-Tyler Lee (19); DNS – 5A-Alex Vande Voort. Lap Leaders: Garner 1-2, T. Phillips 3-15, Garner 16-20. Hard-charger: C. McCarl.

Raceway Tire & Exhaust Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps:: 1. 9-Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 17.338 (16); 2. 57-Clayton Vanderploeg, Altoona, IA, 17.503 (10); 3. 44-Brody Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 17.570 (13); 4. 88-J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 17.592 (9); 5. 99-Matthew Stelzer, Omaha, NE, 17.704 (5); 6. 30C-Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 17.854 (7); 7. 7C-Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 17.873 (14); 8. 48-Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 17.891 (3); 9. 26-Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 17.899 (1); 10. 3-Derrike Clark, Newton, IA, 17.975 (12); 11. 0-Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 18.001 (2); 12. 2-Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 18.159 (8); 13. 23B-Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 18.176 (6); 14. 14-Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 18.218 (11); 15. 41-Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 18.271 (4); 16. 24-Eric Wilke, Genesee, WI, 18.405 (15)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:49.1: 1. 7C-Devin Kline (1); 2. 99-Matthew Stelzer (2); 3. 9-Luke Lane (4); 4. 44-Brody Johnson (3); 5. 26-Chase Young (5); 6. 0-Mike Mayberry (6); 7. 41-Jeff Wilke (8); 8. 23B-Matthew Botts (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.8: 1. 88-J Kinder (3); 2. 48-Tyler Thompson (1); 3. 57-Clayton Vanderploeg (4); 4. 24-Eric Wilke (8); 5. 2-Casey Friedrichsen (6); 6. 14-Tim Young (7); 7. 3-Derrike Clark (5); 8. 30C-Carter Hansen (2)

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. 88-J Kinder (5); 2. 57-Clayton Vanderploeg (1); 3. 9-Luke Lane (2); 4. 99-Matthew Stelzer (4); 5. 48-Tyler Thompson (3); 6. 7C-Devin Kline (6); 7. 44-Brody Johnson (7); 8. 26-Chase Young (9); 9. 2-Casey Friedrichsen (10); 10. 0-Mike Mayberry (11); 11. 24-Eric Wilke (8); 12. 41-Jeff Wilke (13); 13. 23B-Matthew Botts (15); 14. 14-Tim Young (12); 15. 30C-Carter Hansen (16); 16. 3-Derrike Clark (14). Lap Leaders: Vanderploeg 1-11, Kinder 12-15. Hard-charger: Kinder.