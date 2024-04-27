Gee gets thrilling 410 Attica win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Skylar Gee not only held off challenges from Tim Shaffer and Brady Bacon and a late race caution, but the Canadian driver also defeated Mother Nature Saturday, April 26 at Attica Raceway Park on Baumann Auto Group/Craig Miller Trucking/North Central Electric/Bucyrus Road Materials Night.

Following two rain delays, Gee, aboard the Fenton Racing #99, started seventh in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint Feature that featured position changes throughout the field during the 30-lap affair. Gee worked his way into second just past the half-way point behind leader Tim Shaffer and used lapped traffic to take the lead on lap 18. Brady Bacon was closing late in the race when the caution flew with just four laps to go. Gee utilized the clear track to drive to his third career win at Attica over Bacon, Emerson Axsom and Dale Blaney.

“I made the move for second and the yellow came out and I was a little worried. I struggled to get going after that and finally got a rhythm back and was able to get by Shaffer when he got slowed up. There were so many guys criss-crossing everywhere on the track. Thanks to my dad and Rog for working hard all week. We’ve had our teeth kicked in the past couple of weeks so it feels good to rebound like this. I have to thank Logan and Becky for standing behinds us,” said Gee beside his Warrior Building Development, Building Packages Direct, Pack Rat Dumpsters, Castle Rock Enterprises, Pat Beck Motorsports, FK Rod Ends, Nelson Brothers backed machine.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast presented by Propane UMP Late Model feature was also very entertaining featuring side by side battled throughout the 25 lap affair. Clint Coffman lead the opening lap before defending track champion and fourth starter Devin Shiels took over. The lone caution came on lap three and once the green flew, the battles up front continued. Seventh starter Rusty Schlenk used lapped traffic to take the lead with just seven laps to go and picked his way through dense traffic for his 39th career late model win at Attica over Shiels, Doug Drown, Nathon Loney and Mike Bores.

“That was a heck of a race. That was quite the battle. I knew I had to be patient. Devin was really good…I didn’t think I could pass him in the open so I had to be patient and save my stuff and hope to God we would get into lapped traffic and that’s exactly how it worked out. I got lucky and picked through lapped traffic a little better than he did. It doesn’t seem like that long I ago I got my first win here. I love this place. It always turns out you can race all over this place,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance supported #91.

The Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature saw five different lead changes between Tyler Shullick and Steve Rando during the 25 lap event that saw only one caution. Shullick bolted into the initial lead but fourth-starter Rando used heavy lapped traffic to close and take the lead on lap 11 only to see Shullick drive back by the next circuit. Rando blasted back into the lead on lap 17 but Shullick maintained his composure and took it back a lap later. A caution with just six laps to go would see defending track champion Jamie Miller challenge Shullick and Rando for the lead on the restart. Shullick moved his line to the high side and drove away to his first Attica win over Rando, Miller, Bryan Sebetto and Jimmy McGrath.

“I knew when I saw Rando…Rando only runs one line and that’s on the catch fence. So I figured Rando is here so there’s something up there. I took his line for a few laps. I want to thank Sonny (Conger)….it’s his birthday so I hope he’s watching from home. He’s done a lot for me. Atkinson Farm, Griff’s Engines and Machine, LR Custom Karts, my mom and dad, Sam Kontos…I put a lot of trust in him. I live and die by making a lot of calls and I just follow his suit now and we work really well together,” said Shullick.

After Friday’s event, the point battles in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship 410 Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group and the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship 305 Series Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales have tightened up.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, May 3 with the UMP Late Models going for $3,000 to win with the 305 Sprints and dirt trucks in action as well.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, April 26, 2024

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.99-Skylar Gee, 12.730; 2.14R-Sean Rayhall, 13.046; 3.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.172; 4.49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.265; 5.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.280; 6.21H-Brady Bacon, 13.281; 7.5T-Travis Philo, 13.294; 8.24D-Danny Sams III, 13.300; 9.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.305; 10.16-DJ Foos, 13.352; 11.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.372; 12.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.395; 13.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.421; 14.11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.422; 15.22S-Brandon Spithaler, 13.432; 16.12-Luke Griffith, 13.438; 17.27-Emerson Axsom, 13.468; 18.4-Zane DeVault, 13.474; 19.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.497; 20.4*-Tyler Street, 13.510; 21.91-Tyler Gunn, 13.523; 22.23-Cale Thomas, 13.525; 23.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.578; 24.19-TJ Michael, 13.580; 25.16C-Tylar Rankin, 13.635; 26.33W-Cap Henry, 13.641; 27.5K-Adam Kekich, 13.664; 28.5-Kody Brewer, 13.670; 29.7N-Darin Naida, 13.677; 30.32B-Dale Blaney, 13.697; 31.3V-Chris Verda, 13.821; 32.38-Leyton Wagner, 13.839; 33.W20-Greg Wilson, 13.842; 34.29M-Logan McCandless, 13.874; 35.01-Chase Ridenour, 13.874; 36.X-Mike Keegan, 13.917; 37.22G-Riley Goodno, 13.940; 38.21K-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.002; 39.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.013; 40.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.043; 41.101-Kalib Henry, 14.137; 42.25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.145; 43.90-Jeffrey Neubert, 14.237; 44.10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.442; 45.6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 14.520; 46.86-Michael Lutz, 14.541; 47.2+-Brian Smith, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 29M-Logan McCandless[2] ; 2. 32B-Dale Blaney[3] ; 3. 19-TJ Michael[4] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[1] ; 5. 101-Kalib Henry[8] ; 6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7] ; 7. 22G-Riley Goodno[5] ; 8. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[6] ; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[9] ; 10. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[10]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[2] ; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[4] ; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[3] ; 5. 91-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius[6] ; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[8] ; 8. 33W-Cap Henry[7] ; 9. W20-Greg Wilson[10] ; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Luke Griffith[2] ; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[4] ; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[5] ; 4. 4-Zane DeVault[1] ; 5. 01-Chase Ridenour[7] ; 6. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 7. 5K-Adam Kekich[6] ; 8. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[8] ; 9. 2+-Brian Smith[9]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[4] ; 2. 9-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 4. 14R-Sean Rayhall[3] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[5] ; 6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[7] ; 7. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[8] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6] ; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[9]

Heat 5, Group E – (8 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1] ; 2. 19P-Paige Polyak[2] ; 3. 28M-Conner Morrell[3] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 5. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[6] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[7] ; 8. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[8] ; 9. 86-Michael Lutz[9]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[1] ; 2. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 3. 16C-Tylar Rankin[3] ; 4. 33W-Cap Henry[9] ; 5. 22G-Riley Goodno[6] ; 6. 01-Chase Ridenour[2] ; 7. 5K-Adam Kekich[7] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[10] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[8] ; 10. 86-Michael Lutz[13] ; 11. 32-Bryce Lucius[4] ; 12. 25R-Jordan Ryan[11] ; 13. 2+-Brian Smith[12] ; 14. 38-Leyton Wagner[14]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 91-Tyler Gunn[1] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[4] ; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[6] ; 4. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[7] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[2] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[5] ; 7. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[10] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[12] ; 9. 10SR-Keith Sheffer Jr[13] ; 10. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[9] ; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3] ; 12. 21K-Larry Kingseed Jr[8] ; 13. W20-Greg Wilson[11]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 99-Skylar Gee[7] ; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[3] ; 3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2] ; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4] ; 5. 32B-Dale Blaney[1] ; 6. 19P-Paige Polyak[9] ; 7. 4*-Tyler Street[11] ; 8. 23-Cale Thomas[14] ; 9. 2-Ricky Peterson[8] ; 10. 24D-Danny Sams III[18] ; 11. 12-Luke Griffith[10] ; 12. 19-TJ Michael[13] ; 13. 29M-Logan McCandless[12] ; 14. 4-Zane DeVault[19] ; 15. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[23] ; 16. 28M-Conner Morrell[16] ; 17. 91-Tyler Gunn[22] ; 18. 29-Zeth Sabo[24] ; 19. 101-Kalib Henry[21] ; 20. X-Mike Keegan[17] ; 21. 14R-Sean Rayhall[5] ; 22. 15C-Chris Andrews[15] ; 23. 5T-Travis Philo[20] ; 24. 9-Trey Jacobs[6]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence Co.

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.950; 2.26-Jamie Miller, 14.068; 3.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.104; 4.49i-John Ivy, 14.112; 5.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.113; 6.19R-Steve Rando, 14.120; 7.36-Seth Schneider, 14.190; 8.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.289; 9.12-Dylan Watson, 14.290; 10.4X-Zach Kramer, 14.388; 11.12X-Dustin Stroup, 14.441; 12.18-Ben Watson, 14.452; 13.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.488; 14.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.494; 15.5M-Mike Moore, 14.497; 16.78-Austin Black, 14.511; 17.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.514; 18.29-Rich Farmer, 14.515; 19.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.520; 20.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.531; 21.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.592; 22.319-Steven Watts, 14.603; 23.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.625; 24.63-Randy Ruble, 14.637; 25.2-Brenden Torok, 14.688; 26.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.707; 27.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.741; 28.8-Jim Leaser, 14.837; 29.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 15.097; 30.18Z-Brian Razum, 15.157; 31.26S-Lee Sommers, 15.689; 32.98-Dave Hoppes, 15.830; 33.85-Dustin Feller, 16.563;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 4. 12X-Dustin Stroup[2] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 6. 319-Steven Watts[6] ; 7. 2-Brenden Torok[8] ; 8. 26S-Lee Sommers[9] ; 9. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 7M-Brandon Moore[1] ; 2. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 3. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[5] ; 5. 34-Jud Dickerson[2] ; 6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7] ; 7. 51M-Haldon Miller[6] ; 8. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[1] ; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[3] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 4. 5M-Mike Moore[5] ; 5. 29-Rich Farmer[6] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7] ; 7. 85-Dustin Feller[8] ; 8. 4X-Zach Kramer[2]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[4] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[3] ; 3. 12-Dylan Watson[2] ; 4. 78-Austin Black[5] ; 5. 18-Ben Watson[1] ; 6. 8-Jim Leaser[6] ; 7. 18Z-Brian Razum[7] ; 8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 2. 29-Rich Farmer[3] ; 3. 34-Jud Dickerson[2] ; 4. 18-Ben Watson[4] ; 5. 319-Steven Watts[5] ; 6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[7] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 8. 51M-Haldon Miller[10] ; 9. 4X-Zach Kramer[15] ; 10. 8-Jim Leaser[8] ; 11. 26S-Lee Sommers[13] ; 12. 18Z-Brian Razum[12] ; 13. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[14] ; 14. 2-Brenden Torok[9] ; 15. 85-Dustin Feller[11] ; 16. 98-Dave Hoppes[16]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[7] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[10] ; 5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[6] ; 6. 12X-Dustin Stroup[13] ; 7. 49i-John Ivy[3] ; 8. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[8] ; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 10. 36-Seth Schneider[9] ; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 12. 12-Dylan Watson[12] ; 13. 9R-Logan Riehl[11] ; 14. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[22] ; 15. 29-Rich Farmer[18] ; 16. 63-Randy Ruble[17] ; 17. 0-Bradley Bateson[14] ; 18. 78-Austin Black[16] ; 19. 5M-Mike Moore[15] ; 20. 18-Ben Watson[20] ; 21. 319-Steven Watts[21]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.1*-Kyle Moore, 14.628; 2.14JR-JR Gentry, 14.787; 3.12-Doug Drown, 14.793; 4.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.830; 5.91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.901; 6.92-Justin Chance, 14.934; 7.10-Nathon Loney, 14.994; 8.46-Collin Shipley, 15.056; 9.27S-Eric Spangler, 15.094; 10.51-Devin Shiels, 15.163; 11.94-Mike Bores, 15.191; 12.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.194; 13.29-Nate Potts, 15.529; 14.34-Herb Reich, 15.529; 15.19M-Carter Murday, 15.557; 16.45-Jamie Grochowski, 15.636; 17.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.642; 18.28-Kent Brewer, 15.648; 19.79-Nick Kurtz, 15.665; 20.03-Gregg Haskell, 15.702; 21.06-Jake Rendel, 15.725; 22.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.774; 23.153-John Miller, 15.817; 24.B4U-Brad Eitniear, 15.853; 25.42*-Bob Mayer, 16.215; 26.69R-Doug Baird, 16.235; 27.11C-Bubby Cundick, 16.245; 28.11-Austin Gibson, 16.508; 29.17-David Ellis, 16.994; 30.3-Trevor Reed, 18.592; 31.16-Steve Sabo, 19.441;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[3] ; 2. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 3. 03-Gregg Haskell[5] ; 4. 46-Collin Shipley[4] ; 5. 29-Nate Potts[2] ; 6. 16-Steve Sabo[8] ; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer[6] ; 8. 11C-Bubby Cundick[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 2. 2C-Clint Coffman[1] ; 3. 79-Nick Kurtz[2] ; 4. B4U-Brad Eitniear[5] ; 5. 3-Trevor Reed[8] ; 6. 17-David Ellis[7] ; 7. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Doug Drown[2] ; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1] ; 3. 10-Nathon Loney[5] ; 4. 27S-Eric Spangler[6] ; 5. 14JR-JR Gentry[3] ; 6. 1*-Kyle Moore[4] ; 7. 19M-Carter Murday[7] ; 8. 45-Jamie Grochowski[8]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps)

1. 92-Justin Chance[4] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[3] ; 3. 06-Jake Rendel[5] ; 4. 28-Kent Brewer[1] ; 5. 34-Herb Reich[2] ; 6. 153-John Miller[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[7] ; 2. 14JR-JR Gentry[3] ; 3. 29-Nate Potts[1] ; 4. 34-Herb Reich[4] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[5] ; 6. 153-John Miller[8] ; 7. 3-Trevor Reed[2] ; 8. 17-David Ellis[6] ; 9. 1N-Casey Noonan[10] ; 10. 19M-Carter Murday[11] ; 11. 69R-Doug Baird[12] ; 12. 11C-Bubby Cundick[13] ; 13. 11-Austin Gibson[14] ; 14. 45-Jamie Grochowski[15] ; 15. 42*-Bob Mayer[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[7] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 3. 12-Doug Drown[5] ; 4. 10-Nathon Loney[3] ; 5. 94-Mike Bores[10] ; 6. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 7. 06-Jake Rendel[13] ; 8. 46-Collin Shipley[9] ; 9. 14JR-JR Gentry[18] ; 10. 03-Gregg Haskell[11] ; 11. 27S-Eric Spangler[15] ; 12. 79-Nick Kurtz[12] ; 13. 2C-Clint Coffman[2] ; 14. 92-Justin Chance[8] ; 15. B4U-Brad Eitniear[14] ; 16. 74-Jeff Warnick[1] ; 17. 16-Steve Sabo[21] ; 18. 29-Nate Potts[19] ; 19. 34-Herb Reich[20] ; 20. 1*-Kyle Moore[17] ; 21. 153-John Miller[22] ; 22. 28-Kent Brewer[16]