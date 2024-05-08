Mothers Day Madness brings four divisions to Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Thunder in the Foothills championship season reconvenes this Saturday at Placerville Speedway with another four-division program taking place on Mothers Day Madness.

The Russell Motorsports Inc. managed facility presents an eclectic show featuring the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Happy Hour entertainment presented by Hirst Home Team will showcase live music by Kyliana Mari from 4-6pm.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate mom than to bring her out to the races this Saturday at Placerville Speedway,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “It’s always a great show when you have all four of our points paying divisions. We are expecting another good car count, so hopefully everyone will come out and pack the grandstands.”

Shane Golobic opened the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car season in victory lane on April 27th during the Tribute to Al Hinds. He was followed across the line that night by Dylan Bloomfield, Landon Brooks, Justin Sanders and Tanner Carrick.

This Saturday’s event will be race three for both the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models and Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks. Dan Brown Jr. and Anthony Slaney have captured the first two Late Model features of the year. On the Pure Stock side of things Nick Baldwin and Kevin Jinkerson have claimed the first two rounds.

The Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks launched their season on April 20th, an event that multi-time track champion Mike Miller of Placerville captured. The Mini Truck division is always a fun part of the night and displays true grass roots racing.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday May 11th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Adult tickets cost $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-051124 or at the gate on race day. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or via the Pit Pay App to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday May 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Ltd. Late Models, Pure Stocks and Mini Trucks | Mother’s Day Madness

Friday May 31: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Opening Night

Saturday June 1: NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | 33rd annual Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial