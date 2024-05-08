FAST Twin Bill Weekend Ahead With a Border War

By Aaron Fry

The Ti22 Performance Inc FAST On Dirt sprint car tour will see a twin bill this weekend. The stars and cars of the tour will tackle Wayne County Speedway near Orrville, Ohio this Saturday, May 11, then move on to Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Pennsylvania Sunday to make up late weekend’s season opener which fell to weather.

Tim Shaffer nabbed the season opening event over a stout 30 car field at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. Just days ago, 2022 tour champion Nate Dussel won over a 24-car field at Muskingum County Speedway. Headed into this weekend’s races, it is Plymouth, Indiana’s Zane DeVault who leads the overall standings. It is very tight at the top with only 10 points separating DeVault from runner-up Dale Blaney and an even smaller 4-point margin back to defending tour champion Brandon Spithaler in third. Cole Duncan and Danny Sams III sit in the fourth and fifth spots as Lee Jacobs, Jeremy Weaver, Ricky Peterson, Logan McCandless and Mitch Harble completing the top 10.

The gates will open at 3 pm on Saturday with driver meeting at 5:30 then straight into engine heat. Hot Laps are set for 6 pm with racing at 7 pm. Adult general admission is $20, kids under 12 are free, with pit passes $35. Joining the FAST On Dirt sprint cars will be late models, modifieds, super stocks and mini stocks.

At Tri-City Speedway on Sunday, pit gates will open at 2 pm with general admission gates opening at 4. Driver’s meeting will be at 4:30 with hot laps at 5 and racing at 6 pm. The sprint cars will run first all night in an effort to get teams on the road before 9 pm. Adult general admission will be just $15 with seniors and kids 11-16 just $13. Pit passes will be $35 and children under age 2 will be $15 in the pits.

For competing teams, all cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Racing Tires. The right rear must be a D15A, H15 or Medium. The left rears must be a D12A or H12. We do not mark tires. Wings must be flat top with maximum 2″ wicker bill. Mufflers ARE required at Wayne County but are NOT required at Tri-City this weekend. All drivers must utilize a Raceceiver radio anytime their car is under power. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders at Wayne County and the red AMB “My Laps” transponders at Tri-City. FAST will have them to rent for $10 per night. Both tracks will have methanol available and the FAST tour will have tires. Please order ahead to reserve specific chalk marks.

The payout for both nights are the same. The 30 lap main events will pay: 4000, 2000, 1500, 1200, 1000, 800, 700, 600, 550, 500, 480, 460, 440, 420, 410, 400, 400, 400, 400, 400. With help from NAPA of Fremont, ALLmobility of Dayton, All Pro Aluminum Heads, Victory Fuel and Helms & Sons Construction, heat races also pay: 40, 30, 20, 10. There will also be bonus awards for Hard Luck and Hard Charger. Knox Bakery from nearby Knox, Pennsylvania will be donating $100 to the overall quickest qualifier at Tri-City. As always, there is no membership or entry fees to race with the FAST tour.

We extend a warm invitation and hope the fans will come out to support both race tracks. There is no substitute for the sights, smells and sounds of a spring sprint car event! However, if you just can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch the action live on TheCushion.com.