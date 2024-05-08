River Cities, Ogilvie Setup June Doubleheader Weekend For World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

GRAND FORKS, ND (May 7, 2024) – For the first time in 2024, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will venture north for a North Dakota and Minnesota weekend in June.

First, “The Greatest Show on Dirt” will make its 32nd visit to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, ND on Friday, June 7. The 1/4-mile bullring has become a fan, and driver favorite, consistently producing wheel-to-wheel, edge-of-your-seat, action – demonstrated by Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild battling for the win in the final laps last August.

The event will also be the first homecoming of the year for 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, of Fargo, ND. He has 12 World of Outlaws victories at the track, however, the last came in 2019.

On Saturday, June 8, the World of Outlaws will make its second trip to Ogilvie Speedway in Ogilvie, MN for the Big ‘O’ Showdown. Last year, Carson Macedo dominated the Series’ debut at the 3/8-mile track. He set the track record and then led from start to finish in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41.

Both races will have a $12,000 payday on the line this year, as well.

EVENT INFO FOR RIVER CITIES

Date – Friday, June 7

Location – Grand Forks, ND

Track Record – 9.269 sec. by Jason Meyers on Aug. 21, 2009

Times (CT) –

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

4 p.m. Grandstands Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – CLICK HERE to get them in advance.

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (Aug. 25, 2023) – CLICK HERE

Previous World of Outlaws Winners at River Cities –

2023 – David Gravel on June 2, Logan Schuchart on Aug. 25

2022 – Carson Macedo on June 3, Brad Sweet on Aug. 26

2021 – Brad Sweet on Aug. 25

2020 –Kyle Larson on Aug. 21

2019 – Logan Schuchart on June 7, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2018 – Donny Schatz on June 15, Donny Schatz on Aug. 17

2017 – David Gravel on June 16, Donny Schatz on Aug. 18

2016 – Donny Schatz on June 17, Donny Schatz on Aug. 26

2015 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Donny Schatz on Aug. 21

2014 – Donny Schatz on June 20, Daryn Pittman on Aug. 15

2013 – Cody Darrah on June 21, Donny Schatz on Aug. 16

2012 – Kraig Kinser on June 15, Sammy Swindell on Aug. 17

2011 – Craig Dollansky on June 17, Craig Dollansky on June 18, Steve Kinser on Aug. 19

2010 – Steve Kinser on June 19, Joey Saldana on June 20

2009 – Donny Schatz on June 19, Craig Dollansky on Aug. 21

2008 – Donny Schatz on June 27

2007 – Joey Saldana on June 29

EVENT INFO FOR OGILVIE

Date – Saturday, June 8

Location – Ogilvie, MN

Track Record – 11.743 sec. by Carson Macedo on June 3, 2023

Times (CT) –

2 p.m. Pit Gates Open

4 p.m. Grandstands Open

6:30 p.m. Hot Laps & Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets – CLICK HERE to get them in advance.

How to Watch – If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Last Race Video Recap (June 3, 2023) – CLICK HERE

Previous World of Outlaws Winners at River Cities –

2023 – Carson Macedo on June 3

