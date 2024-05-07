Jake Kouba and Trevor Serbus Pirtek Renegades at Cedar Lake

From Sherri Murawski

New Richmond, WI, May 4th, 2024

The Pirtek Renegades filled the wet and sticky pits on Saturday with the Winged Sprints out for the first time in 2024 joining the Traditional Sprints at Cedar Lake Speedway’s Spring Open Wheel Spectacular. Fourteen Traditional and 24 Winged teams checked in the back gate. In the heat race competition, for the Traditional Sprints, the Kiki’s Salsa heat 1 went to Cam Schafer and James Ackerley Construction heat 2 went to Brad Peterson, giving him 115 passing points. For the Winged Sprints, the Adams Estates heat 1 went to Jack Berger, while Rapid Press Printing and Copy Center heat 2 was claimed by Chris Vogel. Chase Viebrock picked up the Kiki’s Salsa Winged heat 3 victory. Chris Vogel raced from seventh to first in heat two to top all drivers with 130 passing points.

Traditional Heat Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 3. 955-Lucas Grosinger[4]; 4. 2C-Brad Cunningham[7]; 5. 6-Jake Kouba[5]; 6. 95-John Vaillancourt[3]; 7. 76-Edison Aldrich[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson[4]; 2. 11J-Jori Hughes[1]; 3. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 4. 10Z-Zach Widdes[6]; 5. 17C-Hunter Colton[7]; 6. THE1-Tony Gernert[5]; 7. (DNF) 6X-Mark Martin[2]

Winged Heat Results

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 19-Jack Berger[1]; 2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[6]; 3. 57-Ryan Buck[3]; 4. 24M-Matthew Weber[8]; 5. 12-Jason Flohrs[4]; 6. (DNF) 95-John Vaillancourt[5]; 7. (DNF) 42X-Brett Peterson[2]; 8. (DNF) 13-Patrick Heikkinen[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2V-Chris Vogel[7]; 2. 609-Casey Lang[3]; 3. 59-Jamie Reberg[2]; 4. 2J-John Lowe[4]; 5. 44-Dani Aldrich[8]; 6. C4-Carl Wade[6]; 7. P1-Mark Chevalier[1]; 8. (DNF) 13A-Ryan Anondson[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[2]; 2. 10-Trevor Serbus[6]; 3. O7-Owen Carlson[3]; 4. 4-Mitch Hagen[1]; 5. (DNF) 3TK-Tony Kaus[4]; 6. (DNF) 24B-Brandon Buysse[5]; 7. (DNF) 9C-Cole Stella[7]; 8. (DNF) 7-Keegan Coss[8]

After the redraw, for the Traditional Sprints, it was Jori Hughes and Brad Peterson sitting in the front row for the sticky 20-lap feature. After a muddy race filled with a lot of moving and grooving, the #6 car of Jake Kouba made claim on the top spot with an impressive run from ninth starting position. Chasing Kouba to the Pirtek checkered flag were Cam Schafer, Brad Cunningham, Brad Peterson and Jori Hughes.

Traditional Sprints Feature Results

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Kouba[9]; 2. 54-Cam Schafer[3]; 3. 2C-Brad Cunningham[8]; 4. 93-Brad Peterson[2]; 5. 11J-Jori Hughes[1]; 6. 99-Bryan Roach[4]; 7. 7X-Dan Atchison[6]; 8. 95-John Vaillancourt[11]; 9. 76-Edison Aldrich[12]; 10. (DNF) 17C-Hunter Colton[14]; 11. (DNF) 10Z-Zach Widdes[5]; 12. (DNF) 955-Lucas Grosinger[7]; 13. (DNF) THE1-Tony Gernert[10]; 14. (DNF) 6X-Mark Martin[13]

For the Winged Sprints, it was Trevor Serbus and Brady Donahue setting the pace for the 20-lap feature. It was a beehive of activity by all drivers for what was called an obstacle course type racetrack as drivers had to navigate a fast but rough racing surface. With several cautions, it was a real slobber knocker race, and Trevor Serbus held onto the point for the entire race, parking in the Pirtek Victory Lane. Following Serbus were Chase Viebrock, Owen Carlson, Jack Berger and Brett Peterson.

Winged Sprints Feature Results

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 10-Trevor Serbus[1]; 2. 50-Chase Viebrock[3]; 3. O7-Owen Carlson[9]; 4. 19-Jack Berger[8]; 5. 42X-Brett Peterson[20]; 6. 24B-Brandon Buysse[18]; 7. 9C-Cole Stella[19]; 8. 609-Casey Lang[7]; 9. 2J-John Lowe[11]; 10. 13A-Ryan Anondson[22]; 11. 24M-Matthew Weber[23]; 12. 4-Mitch Hagen[12]; 13. (DNF) 57-Ryan Buck[4]; 14. (DNF) 59-Jamie Reberg[10]; 15. (DNF) P1-Mark Chevalier[15]; 16. (DNF) 2V-Chris Vogel[5]; 17. (DNF) 44-Dani Aldrich[6]; 18. (DNF) 3TK-Tony Kaus[16]; 19. (DNF) 12-Jason Flohrs[13]; 20. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[14]; 21. (DNF) 95-John Vaillancourt[17]; 22. (DNF) 13-Patrick Heikkinen[21]; 23. (DNS) 7-Keegan Coss; 24. (DQ) 34DD-Brady Donnohue[2]

The Pirtek Renegades next event will be Saturday, May 18th, when the Winged Sprints return to CLS for the second night of regular season racing. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.