Kubota High Limit Racing Eyes Doubleheader at 34 Raceway & Tri-City Speedway

RETURN TO 34 RACEWAY KICKS OFF DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND

The stars of Kubota High Limit Racing are hitting the road for West Burlington, Iowa this Friday, May 10, for another thrilling showdown at 34 Raceway!

Kubota High Limit Racing points leader, Brad Sweet, will lead a stout field of High Rollers Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Corey Day, and more to face Iowa’s best.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

34 RACEWAY

Date: Friday, May 10

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: General admission tickets are available to purchase online. Adults $40, kids 6-12 $20. Kids 5 & under are free. All adult tickets purchased online will receive a FREE pit pass upgrade at track. (REMINDER: Durst Dice Roll winners are randomly selected from our list of pre-purchased tickets!)

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. Outside food or beverages will not be permitted. No firearms, fireworks, or weapons of any kind are permitted. Umbrellas are also prohibited. There is also no smoking permitted in the grandstand area.

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: For camping inquiries, contact 34 Raceway at promoter@34raceway.com

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!

The weekend continues with the High Rollers of Kubota High Limit Racing return to Tri-City Speedway, Saturday, May 11, for a $12,000 to win shootout.

Illinois’ own, Chris Windom will lead a stellar group of High Rollers including Kasey Kahne, Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen, James McFadden, and more into the Granite City 3/8th mile oval.

Everything You Need to Know Before You Go:

TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY

Date: Saturday, May 11

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Tickets: Reserved and general admission tickets are both available to purchase online. Reserved seating $40 for all ages. Adult general admission $35, Children 6-12 $20. Kids 5 & under are free. All advanced reserved seat tickets will receive a free pit pass upgrade at track. (REMINDER: Durst Dice Roll winners are randomly selected from our list of pre-purchased tickets! Don’t miss out on your chance to win BIG!)

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and will be available at the track the day of the event.

Bags & Prohibited Items: All bags will be subject to search upon arrival. No firearms, fireworks, and weapons of any kind are permitted. Stadium seats, coolers, and outside food and beverage are also prohibited. There is also no smoking permitted in the grandstand area.

Parking: General admission parking is free.

Camping: For camping inquiries, please call Tri-City Speedway at 636-448-9111.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRacing!