Randall and TKS Motorsports on top in Knoxville’s 360 Sprint Car opener

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa (May 6, 2024) – In all, a near perfect evening for Waco, Texas’ own Chase Randall and TKS Motorsports, not only opening Knoxville Raceway’s 71st season with a top-five in the evening’s 410 Sprint Car main event, but securing a triumph in the evening’s 360 Sprint Car main event, as well – the fifth 360 victory of Randall’s career at the Sprint Car Capital of the World.

Randall, ace of Troy Renfro’s Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, TKS Motorsports, No. 2KS sprint car, started fifth in Knoxville’s 360 headliner, taking command over Joe Beaver on lap 8 of 18 and never looking back. A three-car battle for the top spot at the time, Randall raced on to win by almost a half circuit, securing a $2,000 payday in the process, as well as TKS Motorsports’ first win of their 2024 campaign. The team’s preliminary effort included the fifth-fastest qualifying time, as well as a third-place finish in their respective heat race.

As mentioned, Randall earned a top-five in Knoxville’s 410 Sprint Car portion of the program, finishing fifth after starting in the exact same position. The team’s 410 preliminary effort included the fourth-fastest qualifying time, as well as a fifth-place performance during heat race action.

“What an incredible way to open the Knoxville Raceway season,” Troy Renfro stated. “We showed speed, consistency, and effort all night long and I couldn’t be more proud of this entire team. So many factors that make results like this possible and I’m confident this is just the beginning. We have a pretty busy slate ahead, but we’re excited to hit the highway a little bit and hopefully pad the stat book.”

TKS Motorsports and Chase Randall will continue their 2024 campaign with a three-race stretch in four days, joining High Limit Racing in a pair of starts at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, and Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana, on Friday and Monday, May 10 and 13. The team will revisit Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 11.

Rallied from 24th to finish sixth with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at US 36 Raceway in Osborn, Missouri, on Friday, April 5; earned KSE Hard Charger Award for his efforts. Rallied from 16th to tenth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, on Saturday, April 13. Earned 360 Sprint Car victory in Knoxville Raceway’s 71st Season Opener on Saturday, May 4. Finished fifth in the 410 Sprint Car division at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 4.

Albaugh – Your Alternative, Iowa Barnstormers, Des Moines Industrial Products, Jersey Freeze Ice Cream, AL Driveline, TJ Forged, Justice Brothers, Serenity Custom Woodworking, Bush’s Chicken, Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery, EZ Print, Norwalk Small Engines, Flying A Motorsports, XYZ Machining, Rod End Supply, KH Suspension, Schoenfeld Headers, Allstar Performance, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Central Iowa Sheds, Mobile Dent Service, BK TI Components, Webb Family Farms, Mag-Tech Ignition, ATL – Aero Tech Laboratories, Quick Car, Schnee-Lawson Chassis, Hoosier Tires, Winters Performance Products, KSE Racing Products

