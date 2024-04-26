Mother Nature 2-for-2 at Lincoln Speedway

By Adam Mackey

(Lincoln, IL) Showers and thunderstorms moved into Central Illinois early Friday morning, forcing the second rainout to start the 2024 season at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. With the April 26 cancellation, the season opener will now be the biggest race of the season, Thursday, May 9.

The April 26 program is the second straight rainout to start the season, as the April 5 opener was also a wash. Friday’s action was set to include the opener for the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series in addition to DIRTcar Pro Late Models, Modifieds, MARA Midgets, and Street Stocks.

Next up is the Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota on Thursday, May 9. The Graue Chevrolet Showdown will feature a $20,000 top prize for Super Late Models as part of Illinois SpeedWeek that involves Spoon River Speedway Wednesday, Lincoln Thursday, Farmer City Friday, and Fairbury Speedway Saturday. The Lincoln event will also include DIRTcar Modifieds in a race paying $2,000 to win.

Camping for the May 9 event is available by calling 217-764-3200. The cost is $40 per night for electric spots and $20 per night for primitive. Camping is available the night before and the night of the race. Tickets for the event are also available online for a $5 discount or available at the gate on race day. For advance sale tickets, visit https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1855/tickets/1388292

The MOWA Sprint Cars are now scheduled to start their season on Saturday, April 27 at Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, IL, while the MARA Midgets are now set to open up on May 10 at Kankakee County Speedway.