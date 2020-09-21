Added money and points lead on the line for Saturday’s AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge V at Salina Highbanks Speedway

by John Rittenoure

– TULSA, Okla. (September 21, 2020) – The wait is almost over. AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge V is just days away.

Following delay after delay to start the season due to COVID-19, it seemed for a while that the season would not happen. But fortunately, the season got underway and now it is time for the biggest race of the season.

Saturday the AmeriFlex / OCRS Challenge V takes a green flag at Salina Highbanks Speedway with over $27,000 in prize money on the line. The winner of the 25-lap feature will take home $3,000. Just starting the race will earn you $1,000.

Four drivers have visited the AmeriFlex Challenge winners circle. Sean McClelland won the first event in 2016, Mickey Walker won in 2017 followed by Mike Goodman in 2018 and Alex Sewell last year.

Except for the added money, it is just another points race for the AmeriFlex / OCRS and the format remains the same – drivers will draw for heat race starting positions with passing points determining feature starting positions.

Also at stake is the AmeriFlex / OCRS points championship. Zach Chappell comes into Saturday night leading the points chase by a slim 21 point margin over Terry Easum. Chappell will have to keep Easum behind him then do the same on October 16 in the season finale at Caney Valley Speedway to win a second championship. Joe Bob Lee of Cache sits in third 39 points behind Easum. Two-time winner Casey Wills is just 12 points behind Lee. Easum, Lee and Wills all have a chance to unseat Chappell.

Saturday Schedule

Salina Highbanks Speedway

September 26, 2020

Pits open at 3 p.m.

Grandstands open at 5

Driver sign-in open at 5

Drivers meeting at 6

Hot Laps at 6:30

Races start at 7

Admission: Adults $20, Kids (6-12) $10, 5 and under FREE.

Pit passes: $35, kids (6-12) $20.

