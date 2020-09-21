Tanner Carrick Clean Sweeps Saturday Night to Claim First Career Placerville Speedway Victory

PETERSEN MEDIA

Tanner Carrick would prove to be the dominant car on Saturday night at Placerville Speedway as he would clean sweep the night of action and claim his first career win at the speedway.

“I have been close on so many occasions at Placerville Speedway, it feels great to finally get the monkey off our back,” Tanner Carrick said. “With (younger brother) Blake able to get one here back in July, it is cool to back it up with a win ourself and a little more special with him running second.”

Saturday night, Carrick quickly established himself as one of the favorites as he bested the 29-car field in time trials and earned quick time honors aboard the CVC/Cemex/Interstate Oil backed No. 83T machine.

From the second row of his heat race, the Lincoln, CA driver would quickly jump into second as he chased after early leader, Michael Ing. Searching high and low during the eight-lap event, Carrick made a big move exiting turn four coming to the white flag that saw him take the top spot, and eventually pick up the heat race win.

Pulling the six pill in the redraw, Carrick would take the green flag from the outside of the third row for the 25-lap feature event. A false start, then a red flag stoppage would hinder the start of the race, but when things finally got underway, Carrick would settle into third.

While the opening laps were mired by stoppages, Carrick would move into second on the third lap, and would then get a run on Justin Henry on the sixth as he took the lead out of turn four and officially led lap seven.

Out in front, Carrick was flawless in traffic as he had his machine glued to the inside lane at Placerville Speedway. Needing to get to the cushion at times as he lapped cars, Carrick showed his car was good enough to go anywhere as he soared his first career win at Placerville Speedway and capped a clean sweep.

Also in action on Friday night at Ocean Speedway, Carrick would time in 11th fastest in time trials before racing his way to a heat race win.

Finishing eighth in the Dash, Carrick would line up in the fourth row for the 30-lap feature event on a surface that had a ton of moisture left in it which created an extremely fast paced race.

Running in the eighth spot as passing would prove to be extremely tough, Carrick’s night would come to an early end on the 15th lap as a shock issue would force him back to his trailer.

“We were really fast both nights, but just had bad luck on Friday night,’ Carrick added. “I really have to thank Clark Riolo, my family, and all of our sponsors that work so hard and make this all possible for us.”

Tanner Carrick would like to thank CVC, Cemex, Interstate Oil, Conti, Harris and Sloan, Emerald, Timberworks Construction, Kaeding Performance, and Arai for their continued support

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts: 25, Wins: 3, Top 5’s: 13, Top 10’s: 19

ON TAP: Carrick will head back to Indiana for two USAC National Midget events this weekend as he will be in action in Gas City, IN on Friday night, and in Kokomo, IN on Saturday night.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with Tanner Carrick by following him on Twitter @Carrick_Tanner or @CarrickMotorsp1, and by clicking over to www.tannercarrick.com.