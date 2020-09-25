Badger Midget Series title determined at Sycamore Saturday

By Bryan Gapinsk

Sycamore, IL, Sept. 23-The season finale for the 84th year of the Badger Midget Series concludes with this Saturday Sept. 26’s event at the Sycamore Speedway.

Pry-Bar has posted bonuses for the first ($500), second ($300), third ($200) and eleven place feature finishers ($100). Chase McDermand holds a 22-point lead over Nick Baran heading to the season finale. The event is round two of Advance Fastening Supply (AFS) Challenge. A $1,500 bonus awaits McDermand if he wins both the Sept 5 & 26 Sycamore events. If McDermand fails to win both events, all drivers competing at both events will split up the bonus equally. Three AFS prizes totaling in exceeds $500 will also total for competitors.

Saturday’s event at Sycamore will determine the 2020 Track Champions for the Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks. General admission gates open at 6:00 pm, with qualifying at 6:30, with racing to follow.

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 533; 2. Nick Baran 511; 3. Tyler Baran349; 4. Kevin Douglas 347; 5. Jeff Zelinski 310;6. Kurt Mayhew 286; 7. Derek Doerr 284; 8. Ryan Zielski 275; 9. Jeremy Douglas 266; 10. Kevin Olson 261.